Collider
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
Why Sylvester Stallone Says Playing a Gangster in ‘Tulsa King’ Is a ‘Fantasy Role’
Fifteen years after “The Sopranos” concluded its run on HBO, a new gangster series has arrived on the scene. It’s called “Tulsa King.” Helmed by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, the new series marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into the world of television. “It’s very hard to find something original,” Stallone said on Wednesday night at the “Tusla King” New York premiere. “And when it comes knocking on your door, you have to be a fool to say no.” How will “Tulsa King” stand apart from other gangster series? For one, it’s a Western that takes place outside the big city. Stallone’s character, antiquated...
The Good Doctor: Brandon Larracuente Promoted to Series Regular
At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just four episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Netflix’s ‘1899,’ From The Creators of ‘Dark,’ Is a Crafty Puzzle Box That Drifts Off Course: TV Review
Mystery-thriller “Dark” handed Netflix one of its first big international hits, while announcing German creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese as potential masters of the atmospheric puzzle-show. The pair’s latest, “1899,” presents an even more elaborate conundrum, expanding outwards from its escape-room opening: a blanched heroine (Emily Beecham) awaking in a cabin of the Kerberos, a steamer carrying immigrants to the New World. Armchair detectives will already be noting the woman’s bruised wrists, the postcard on her dresser, the newspaper reporting a vanished ship with an equally suggestive name. Critics were left scrambling for the middling-to-long list of spoilers...
‘Yellowstone’ Is Not A Red-State ‘Game Of Thrones’, Creator Taylor Sheridan Says
Anyone who thinks Yellowstone is a conservative show probably never watched it, creator Taylor Sheridan says. Sheridan made his comment in an interview with The Atlantic on the eve of the show’s fifth-season premiere on Paramount this Sunday. “They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones, and I just sit back laughing,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Really?’ The show’s talking about the displacement of Native Americans and the way Native American women were treated and about corporate greed and the gentrification of the West, and land-grabbing. That’s a red-state show?” For those few...
Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies
Ana de Armas’ John Wick spinoff Ballerina has kicked off principal photography, and it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the Keanu Reeves movies will be taking part in it.
TVOvermind
Why Jackass Forever Turned Out to be a Massive Success
Even a global pandemic or a 12-year break couldn’t stop these adrenaline junkies at the box office. The fourth main edition in the long-running brand, Jackass Forever, was a huge box office hit on its opening weekend. After 12 years, Johnny Knoxville, Stevo-O Jackass, Chris Pontius, and the rest...
TVOvermind
What makes Netflix’s “Dahmer- Monster” conflicting?
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Netflix’s new true-crime show about last century’s most notorious serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered over 17 boys and young men, and his crimes are among the most horrific in history.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Details Why Rick Prime is So Scary (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off with the mysterious debut of a brand new villain, and one of the co-creators behind the series has opened up about what makes Rick Prime such a terrifying new foe! The sixth season of the series carried with it the weight of not only the fallout of Evil Morty's grand plan at the end of the fifth season, but ushered in a whole new kind of era where the series seemed to be more fine tuned into the grander serialized canon that fans have really attached to in the later seasons especially.
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Horror ‘Lullaby’ From ‘Annabelle’ Director John R. Leonetti – Watch The Trailer
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured North American rights to the horror feature Lullaby, directed by Annabelle‘s John R. Leonetti, from its financier Alcon Entertainment, slating it for release in select theaters and on VOD on December 16. (Watch Lullaby‘s new trailer, unveiled this morning, by clicking above.) Pic follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby brings forth the ancient demon Lilith. Oona Chaplin (Avatar franchise) and Ramón Rodríguez (The Affair) lead the cast, which also includes Liane Balaban (You...
TVOvermind
Sarah Michelle Gellar: From Teen Superstar to Mom
Sarah Michelle Gellar went from being a teen icon and one of the most famous and in-demand actresses in the world in the 90s and 2000s to being one of the most famous actresses in the world, plus a wife and mom in the mid-2000s. As of 2022, she’s busy raising her kids alongside her long-time husband. She met actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1997. They were both cast in the teen horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and its sequel in 1998. Their friendship grew into something more in 2000, and they were married in 2002. They welcomed daughter Charlotte in 2009 and son Rocky in 2012. Now she’s busy focusing on her job as a mom, and she’s got a lot of good advice for other moms to look up to.
‘Tulsa King’ Showrunner Terence Winter Talks Mobsters, Tulsa And Sly Stallone: “He Doesn’t Even Remotely Present As A 75-Year-Old Man”
Terence Winter knows a thing or two about depicting the underworld. He served as an executive producer on both The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire before Taylor Sheridan called upon him to tell a fish-out-of-water tale about New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King, which is dropping Sunday on Paramount+. Here, the veteran writer-producer talks about the drama’s beginnings, avoiding mob stereotypes, and working with Sylvester Stallone. DEADLINE: Tulsa King was an idea from Taylor Sheridan, correct? TERENCE WINTER: It was essentially the same idea. In his version our character Dwight was a 75-year-old kind of low-level...
tvinsider.com
‘Christmas Story’ Sequel, Getting ‘Pickled’ on CBS, Marital Discord in ‘Fleishman,’ ‘Dead to Me’ Finale
Christmas-themed TV highlights include a movie sequel to the 1983 classic A Christmas Story with a grown-up Ralphie. HBO Max visits an enlightened Santa Camp. CBS brings pickleball to prime time with a comedic celebrity tournament. FX (on Hulu) presents an unsparing adaptation of the bestseller Fleishman Is in Trouble, about the aftermath of a broken marriage. Netflix’s darker-than-dark female buddy comedy Dead to Me debuts its third and final season.
TVOvermind
Who is Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Actor
You’d probably have missed him in the past roles, but not as Negan in AMC’s The Walking Dead. That man is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has become a household name for his remarkable acting in the last decade. Despite the competition for a top spot, if one actor has confirmed he’s built for virtually any role or genre, it’s Morgan. While we’ve seen many stars having a preference for featuring in specific types of movies or shows, Morgan’s adaptability to different far-flung characters is more than astonishing. Since his 1991 acting debut, he has been featured in numerous films and series, warming up his way to the hearts of movie lovers globally. One would think that spending so long in the industry would be taking a toll on his interest in acting by now, but, judging by the number of works in the pipeline, it appears he’s gaining momentum. Other than his demonstrable acting, check out the facts you probably didn’t know about Morgan.
TVOvermind
Only Murders in the Building- A Review
Finally, a new mystery comedy-drama series, huh? It seems like we cannot get enough of them in this day and age; people love crime paired with refreshing comedy. The first ten-episode season of “Only Murders in the Building” premiered on Hulu in August 2021 and due to its success, a second season has been produced and released this year.
