Aggies 'Worried About Next Opponent' Says DL McKinnley Jackson After Auburn Loss

Despite not being bowl eligible, McKinnley Jackson and the Aggies are taking it one game at at time.

With the Aggies' 13-10 loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday , Texas A&M's record dropped to 3-7 and officially eliminated it from becoming bowl-eligible this season.

After entering the season with high expectations and failing to meet said expectations, Aggies' defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson offered his perspective on not being bowl eligible following the loss to Auburn.

"Our main thing is just going 1-0 every week," Jackson said. "Worrying about the bowl games was just too far down the road to worry about. We were taking everything one game at a time. That was the main objective."

"With the circumstances now, it's just the next game. It's just the next week. We're worried about the next week and the next opponent."



Just how high were the expectations surrounding the Aggies entering the season?

Well, they were expected to take the leap and enter SEC contender status by some, with Desmond Howard going as far as to say that the Aggies would win a national championship.

Now, with two games left and bowl eligibility out of the window, the Aggies must focus on one game at a time like Jackson said . These last two games, while not counting for anything more than wins or losses, could give the Aggies a much-needed momentum boost heading into the offseason.

