Teachers experienced more anxiety than health care workers during the pandemic, mental health study finds

MedicalXpress
Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds
Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says
A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
Psychologists overwhelmed by high demand for mental healthcare
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, a mental health crisis persists, a nationwide survey of U.S. psychologists reveals. And growing demand for help with depression, anxiety and substance use issues means many psychologists across the United States are unable to take on new patients, according to the American Psychological Association's 2022 COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Mindfulness exercises could be just as effective as anxiety drugs
BOSTON – A new study finds mindfulness could be just as effective as drugs at treating anxiety.In a randomized clinical trial, researchers at Georgetown University assigned 276 people with anxiety to receive either a guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program or a popular antidepressant, escitalopram.Both groups experienced about a 30% drop in the severity of their anxiety symptoms.Mindfulness techniques do require an investment of time to reap the mental health benefits, but drugs used to treat anxiety disorders can have unwanted side effects and some people do not respond well to them.
Phys.org
Racial bias in white children linked to beliefs about the causes of inequality, new study finds
White children who are exposed to larger racial inequalities in their daily lives and who see those inequalities as due to intrinsic differences between people are more likely to hold racial biases in their perceptions of Black children. By contrast, White children with the same levels of inequality exposure and who see external factors as forces driving inequality are less likely to show these same biases.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Researchers Find People with Autism Have Empathy – It’s Just Different
A research group led by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has proposed a new concept for predicting autism and autistic traits. Empathic disequilibrium combines two types of empathy into a single scale for the first time. Their findings were published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Autism Research. Cognitive empathy means...
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
(AP)- Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.After two months, anxiety as measured on a severity scale declined by about 30% in both groups and continued to decrease during the following four months.Study results, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, are timely. In September, an...
MedicalXpress
How pregnancy changes the parental brain
Pregnancy and birthing have profound, often long-lasting, effects on brain physiology, mood and behavior. New findings on the neurobiology of the maternal experience were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Maternal...
studyfinds.org
Kids who feel poorer than their friends more likely to have mental health problems
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Youngsters who try to keep up with richer friends are more likely to have worse mental health than those who feel economically equal, a new study reveals. Researchers from the University of Cambridge say feeling poorer can lead to lower self-esteem, anxiety, and behavior problems...
Medical News Today
Acupuncture for anxiety: Does it help?
Acupuncture’s supporters claim that placing needles in certain points on the body can stimulate the central nervous system, reducing anxiety. While some studies on this technique show positive results, the evidence is limited. have found that acupuncture can help with anxiety in specific situations, such as anxiety about visiting...
Healthline
What to Know About Benzodiazepine Withdrawal
Benzodiazepines are a powerful class of medication used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and panic disorder. Examples of benzodiazepines include alprazolam (Xanax) and diazepam (Valium). While they can quickly relieve symptoms of anxiety and panic, these drugs pose a high risk of dependence. In other words, your body may rely on...
MedicalXpress
Parenting in a post-pandemic world
If you're a parent or child caretaker, the news can feel especially daunting in these post-pandemic times. Math and reading proficiency levels among fourth- and eighth-graders across the U.S. dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2022. High school graduation rates dipped in almost half of the country's states in 2021. In October, a panel of health experts recommended that all children ages 8 to 18 receive routine screening for anxiety during visits to primary care doctors.
scitechdaily.com
Effectively Reducing Stress and Treating Anxiety Disorders Without Antidepressant Drugs
Mindfulness-based stress reduction is as effective as an antidepressant drug for treating anxiety disorders. A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as the use of the gold-standard drug – the common antidepressant drug escitalopram – for patients with anxiety disorders. This is according to the results of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial led by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center.
SBU News: Threats of Covid-19 caused significant anxiety and depression in pregnant women
Published study of more than 8,000 women from seven Western countries reveals mental health risks at onset of pandemic. A study that assessed stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms in pregnant women from seven Western countries during the first major wave of the Covid-19 pandemic (April 17 to May 31, 2020) shows that stress from fears about Covid-19 led to anxiety and depressive symptoms above normal levels. Led by Stony Brook University Professor Marci Lobel, PhD, the findings are part of the International Covid-19 Pregnancy Experiences (I-COPE) Study and are published in Social Science & Medicine.
WebMD
Long Hours at Day Care Don't Worsen Young Kid's Behavior: Study
Nov. 16, 2022 -- Working parents will be relieved to know that young children who spend extended hours in childcare centers are not at greater risk for behavior problems. In a new study published in the journal Child Development, researchers looked at data on more than 10,000 preschoolers enrolled in seven studies from five countries in North America and Europe. It found that longer periods spent in center-based child care was not tied to overt antisocial behavior in toddlers and preschoolers.
For some COVID patients, ‘Paxlovid rebound’ has nothing to do with Paxlovid
This is a story about a COVID-19 medication, a nasty trick the coronavirus sometimes plays on its victims, and how the two became a pandemic couple called “Paxlovid rebound.”. It’s also a story about how looks can be deceiving. Americans have been quick to embrace the idea that...
Researchers found a way to boost human hearing without hearing aids
A group of researchers recently published an article in the Journal of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology looking into the ability to boost hearing in humans without having to rely on hearing aids. The study, which focused on improving hearing within noisy areas, presents a new training technique that you can use to help boost your listening ability.
Phys.org
Mitochondria have a waste disposal mechanism to get rid of mutated mtDNA
Scientists at the University of Cologne have discovered how cells can eliminate mutated mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Due to their evolutionary descent from bacteria, mitochondria still have genetic material packaged in chromosome-like structures (nucleoids). They convert the chemical energy in our food into a biologically usable form. A team of researchers...
