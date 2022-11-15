ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono weather: PennDOT restores speed on I-81 after winter weather, fog

By Kathryne Rubright and Ashley Catherine Fontones, Pocono Record
 5 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the usual speed limits on Interstate 81.

PennDOT first reduced speeds on Tuesday due to winter weather. Limits were restored, then decreased again on Wednesday due to fog.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear, press officer Ron Young said in a press release early Wednesday morning.

"PennDOT also urges motorists to drive slowly and remain alert in foggy conditions. Within an instant, drivers could be caught by surprise by low visibility on the roadway, creating dangerous driving conditions," the release continued. "When dense fog accumulates, steady traffic flow can quickly and abruptly become a stand still. When driving in fog, low beam headlights should be used since the high beam setting creates glare and further reduces visibility."

According to PennDOT, there are a few things you can do make driving in fog safer:

  • Be cautious. Slow down and increase your following distance to ensure enough reaction time and stopping distance between vehicles
  • Allow additional time to get to your destination
  • Check your vehicle’s headlights, taillights and turn signals to ensure they are working properly
  • Along with low beam headlights, use windshield wipers and defrosters to maximize visibility
  • Use roadside reflectors or the right edge of the road as a guide. If you cannot see, pull completely off the road in a safe location
  • Be patient and avoid passing other vehicles or changing lanes

NWS issued winter weather advisory on Tuesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 4 inches of snow in parts of the Poconos, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the region.

The advisory started at 4 p.m. for an area including Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said.

Precipitation will start as snow and transition to rain that will last into Wednesday. Snow totals from the wintry mix will vary, with higher elevations receiving more.

Did it work? Camelback hosts 'Ullr Fest' to summon winter to Poconos, now area is expecting snow, sleet

More: Winter is coming... to the Poconos. Be ready for it | Something to Think About

The forecast includes 2 to 3 inches for Milford, and 3 to 4 for Mount Pocono and Honesdale.

The East Stroudsburg and Pocono Mountain school districts canceled after-school activities due to the weather, and Pleasant Valley School District canceled all activities after 6 p.m.

No squalls are predicted for this storm, but as it’s Snow Squall Awareness Week, PennDOT reminds drivers to slow down and find a safe place to stop if they do encounter the phenomenon this winter. In a squall, heavy snow and strong winds can quickly deteriorate into whiteout conditions.

How motorists can stay up to speed

"Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow," the department said in a Tuesday release. "PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear."

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com — which is free and available 24 hours a day. The site provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.

