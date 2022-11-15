Season 5 of Yellowstone has kicked off, and things are about what people were expecting since the Duttons are still in the crosshairs of a few people who want the same thing, the land that John’s family has looked after for generations. The response is the same, as John isn’t ready to back down or give his enemies anything other than his contempt and a little more. Now that he’s become the governor of Montana, he’s going after Market Equities in a big way and has decided to cancel their lease, which of course, is going to set the company off in a big way since, well, they don’t want to lose money, and they don’t want to lose the land. Unfortunately, this is bound to cause big problems for John and his family since the legalese that’s being used and the politics that are being played are going to seek to rip the Dutton family apart. Not only that, but the family is starting to unravel just a bit as Kayce and Monica have gone through a tragedy, and it’s clear that someone is trying to sabotage the ranch. In other words, same stuff different season, but the stakes are getting higher as the story moves along.

MONTANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO