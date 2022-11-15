Sonsini, Mastriano looking like Wayne County’s top players as girls basketball gets going

RICHMOND, Ind. — Most Wayne County girls basketball teams are a few games into their seasons now. Nobody has a winning record, but a few players have already emerged as this year’s area stars.

Richmond, Northeastern and Centerville are all adjusting to new head coaches. Hagerstown and Lincoln are getting used to being without multiple key players from a year ago. Here’s a closer look at how each team has fared to start the 2022-23 season:

Sonsini shines for Richmond during 2-2 start

The Red Devils began their season Nov. 1 with a 56-49 win over New Castle. Maddie Sonsini led the way with 28 points. Maren Bolser had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cami Turpin was solid on defense with seven steals.

Richmond beat Union City 47-25 the next day behind Sonsini’s 18 points. Kiarra Handley had 11 points and three steals, and Bolser added eight points. Turpin had seven assists and three steals.

Despite losing the next two games, Sonsini stood out for the Red Devils. They fell 67-29 to East Central Nov. 5, and Sonsini had 13 points. Richmond then lost to Anderson 55-38 Nov. 11. Sonsini had another 25 points, and Bolser added eight.

Mastriano a proven force for 1-2 Northeastern

The Knights’ leading scorers from a year ago, Addisen Mastriano and Ava Mikesell, led their team to a 59-49 season-opening victory over Muncie Central Nov. 8. Mastriano had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Mikesell had 18 points and nine steals. Juztice Slick added 10 points and four steals.

'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start

Northeastern then fell 61-39 to Franklin County Nov. 11. Mastriano was a bright spot with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ady Kircher scored eight points, and Mikesell had seven.

The next day, the Knights lost to Lapel 71-54. Mastriano was at it again with 22 points. Mikesell and Slick each dropped nine, and Kircher added seven.

Centerville, Hagerstown, Lincoln go combined 2-6

The Bulldogs got off to a 1-3 start. They lost their first two games 29-17 to Randolph Southern Nov. 5 and 58-28 to Blue River Valley Nov. 8. Centerville then pulled out a 36-34 win over Daleville Nov. 11 before falling to Delta 48-28 the next day.

The Tigers started their season Nov. 8 with a 37-30 win over Indiana Math and Science Academy North. Hagerstown then lost its next two games 45-13 against Blue River Valley Nov. 11 and 34-28 against Knightstown Nov. 12.

The Golden Eagles are the lone Wayne County team still searching for a win, but they’ve only played one game so far. Lincoln fell 47-18 to Anderson Prep Nov. 11. Alivia Anderson led the team with nine points.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.