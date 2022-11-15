Read full article on original website
Related
Million dollar Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) — The biggest jackpot in Powerball history is going to get bigger after no one was able to claim the massive $1.6 billion Powerball Saturday night, but there are a few big winners sold in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, two tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him
A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Bags 600-Pound Black Bear
12-year-old Holden Long scored his first black bear during mentored rifle season recently. He shot the huge bear while hunting with the Misfit Crew in Clinton County. The beast weighed in at a whopping 633 pounds. According to the 2021 Black Bear Harvest Age Data for the Northcentral Region of...
Americans to get automatic payments of $750 for six months – see who qualifies for the cash
A NEW universal basic income (UBI) program is set to launch offering Americans payments of $750 per month. Run in Champaign County in Illinois, the initiative is operating in a few phases. Currently, the UBI pilot is in its first round, where the identified homeless families have been issued surveys,...
Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes
Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?
In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano says 'future of the nation' hinges on Keystone State's governor race
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said Tuesday the "future of the nation" hinges on the outcomes in the Keystone State's statewide elections, including his own. "We're going to take back this state. And it's very important: It's just not another gubernatorial race -- I believe the future of the...
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
How John Fetterman Beat Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania
John Fetterman pursued an every-county strategy that ran up the margins in rural areas
Her miscarriage left her bleeding profusely. An Ohio ER sent her home to wait
Christina Zielke and her husband were excited when she got pregnant in July. It was her first pregnancy at age 33 – everything was new. But during the ultrasound at her initial prenatal appointment in Washington D.C., there was no heartbeat. Bloodwork taken a few days apart showed her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping.
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
allthatsinteresting.com
Pennsylvania Pastor Discovers A Long-Abandoned Cemetery Of Black WWI Veterans In The Woods
A local pastor's mission to track down his family led to the discovery of nine Black World War I veterans' graves in an abandoned, heavily wooded area. When Reverend Richard Freeman Sr., of Pennsylvania, was 11 years old, his father died. Only four years later, he lost his mother. The sudden and tragic loss of both of his parents, he said, created an emptiness in his life.
thecentersquare.com
Fetterman victory in Pennsylvania signals importance of candidate quality, metro vote
(The Center Square) – John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election, giving Democrats control of both of the commonwealth’s seats. While it’s still unclear who will control the U.S. Senate, Fetterman’s victory emphasized the importance of candidate quality in elections.
West Virginia DNR Reportedly Confiscates Family’s Registered Service Deer
The West Virginia DNR allegedly confiscated a registered service deer. Jodi Miller, the owner of the doe, dubbed Twitch, told her local news station that officers unlawfully took the animal after someone made an anonymous complaint. A Facebook page for the deer called Twitch Fan Club further explains that a...
NBC Connecticut
Why was a Pennsylvania State Rep Reelected Despite Being Dead?
CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0