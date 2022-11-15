Read full article on original website
A material has been created that imitates how the brain stores information
Researchers have developed a material that can replicate the way the brain stores information. The material works by copying the synapses of neurons, allowing it to mimic learning that occurs during deep sleep. The team of researchers, from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), built the magnetic material using a type of computation called neuromorphic computing.
Gene-reading enzyme razes and rebuilds DNA-winding structures in its path
RIKEN researchers have shown how a gene-reading enzyme manages to dismantle bead-like structures of DNA and reassemble them at high speed, without disrupting the integrity of genomic organization. Their findings, now published in Science, could help inform the development of new therapies for diseases such as cancer. Eukaryotic cells pack...
Nanostructured ceramic coatings do not fatigue, finds study
Extremely thin ceramic coatings can completely change the properties of technical components. Coatings are used, for example, to increase the resistance of metals to heat or corrosion. Coating processes play a role for large turbine blades as well as for extremely stressed tools in production technology. TU Wien (Vienna) has...
Microscopy and simulation unite to improve new-age polymers
Among the most promising unfilled gaps in materials research is an ability to accurately predict real-world physical properties of a material based on its molecular structure. Researchers at Stanford University say they are one step closer to this elusive goal after successfully using electron microscopy to visualize the real-world arrangement of molecules in a new-age polymer and combining it with computer modeling to simulate how certain structural changes could improve the flow of electricity.
Electrokinetic mining technology for recovering rare earth elements from weathering crusts
Rare earth elements (REEs), especially heavy REEs (HREEs), are important in modern industry. However, the conventional mining technique applies excessive usage of ammonium-salt-based leaching agents to recover HREEs from ion-adsorption rare earth deposits (IADs), which exhibits low efficiency and devastating environmental impact on the local ecosystem. Thus, it's necessary to...
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no
Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
Researchers reveal new mechanism for optical phase amplification
Recently, a research team led by Prof. Guo Guangcan, Prof. Shi Baosen and Prof. Zhou Zhiyuan from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, realized a harmonics-assisted optical phase amplifier. This work was published in Light: Science & Applications. In modern physics,...
Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005148/en/ “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Metaverse Advanced Technology Laboratory (Graphic: MATRIX Co., Ltd.)
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
The world's roots are getting shallower: Study provides the first estimate of global changes
Plant roots act as engineers for Earth's surface, breaking up bedrock, transporting water and nutrients, and stabilizing landscapes. They're so important that scientists have hypothesized that their evolution, beginning around 415 million years ago, altered landscapes and the course of Earth's history. Today the world's roots are getting shallower on...
New technology for growing printed tissues for transplantation
Researchers at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology have developed an innovative technology for growing tissue for transplantation by printing it into a microgel bath as support material. The research, published in Advanced Science, was led by Professor Shulamit Levenberg and her doctoral student Majd Machour from the Faculty of...
Mathematical analysis brings new understanding to a recently published kinetic model of ERK phosphorylation
Extracellular Signal Regulated Kinase (ERK) plays an important role in multiple cell signaling processes, by catalyzing the phosphorylation of a variety of substrates. The enzyme itself is activated by phosphorylation at two different sites by a second enzyme called mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase (MEK). The MEK/ERK pathway is involved in...
MIT reveals a new type of faster AI algorithm for solving a complex equation
Artificial intelligence uses a technique called artificial neural networks (ANN) to mimic the way a human brain works. A neural network uses input from datasets to “learn” and output its prediction based on the given information. Recently, researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial...
The unimon, a new qubit to boost quantum computers for useful applications
A group of scientists from Aalto University, IQM Quantum Computers, and VTT Technical Research Center have discovered a new superconducting qubit, the unimon, to increase the accuracy of quantum computations. The team has achieved the first quantum logic gates with unimons at 99.9% fidelity—a major milestone on the quest to build commercially useful quantum computers. This research was just published in the journal Nature Communications.
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonization, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by the University of Cambridge suggests. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonizing the built environment has increased by around a third since 2014, according to a new analysis of more than 250,000...
Changing-look events observed in the galaxy NGC 5273
Astronomers have analyzed new and archival multiwavelength observations of the active galaxy NGC 5273. As a result, they detected so-called "changing-look" events in the active galactic nucleus of this galaxy. The finding is reported in a paper published November 7 on arXiv.org. An AGN is a compact region at the...
