ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Tusc firefighters learn proper techniques in cutting up a school bus

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Odh9_0jBXiFGh00

DOVER ― Firefighters from four fire departments learned on Monday how to cut up a school bus and remove its passengers in an emergency.

The impetus for the training was a March collision between a school bus and a pickup truck at state Route 516, according to Dover fire Lt. Brian Stewart. Although there were no injuries, Stewart realized that buses do crash.

That led him to arrange the safety training, which took place at the Dover schools' bus lot for firefighters from the Dover, New Philadelphia, Bolivar and New Concord fire departments.

Early in Monday's three-hour session, Dover fire Capt. Brooks Ross reminded trainees that everything on a school bus will be heavier than on a car. He guided a firefighter through the process of cutting the hinges off the back door. A stepladder was used to reach to them. Next, they moved to the possibility that seats might need to be removed to access the interior. If that weren't enough, the reinforcement on the back corner of the body might need to be cut, just like the hinges.

Dover schools transportation coordinator Chad Schie said the experience was educational for him, too.

"I learned that a bus is reinforced very well," he said. "They are very difficult to cut into. "

He offered the 2010 bus to the Dover Fire Department for training because it has a bad engine. He said the vehicle will be scrapped after firefighters are done using it as a teaching tool.

"I thought it was some good training and I think everybody learned a lot from it, and will continue to learn," Schie said.

Dover firefighters are to continue training on the bus for the rest of the week, Stewart said. He hopes to offer training again to other Tuscarawas County departments as more buses become available.

Times-Reporter photojournalist Andrew Dolph contributed to this story.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Two Local FDs Benefit from State First Responder Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The governor, announcing that 62 first responder agencies will be getting a total of $9.9 million as part of the state’s First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program. Canton Township Fire is getting $185,000 to hire four part-time firefighter/paramedics. This, while...
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Tractor Trailer turns over along State 151 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A tractor trailer overturned along State Route 151 just off the Jewett/Scio exit off U.S. 22. on Wednesday morning. It happened around 10:15. Lt. Robert Bodo at Ohio State Highway Patrol says there’s no specific cause for the crash as of now, but they believe it could’ve been medical.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

A New Center for Healthcare Help

Joe and Ciarra talk with Jason French about the new healthcare center opening soon in Medina! Sponsored by: The Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WHIZ

Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.

A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Homrighausen Guilty of Six of Seven Counts

Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen, the jury has returned guilty verdicts on six of seven counts. Judge Elizabeth Thomakos read aloud the findings of guilty for a fifth-degree felony of theft in office, four first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting improper compensation, and a second-degree misdemeanor of dereliction of duty.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Light Plant Work Approved, Superintendent Offers Remarks on Trust

Nick McWilliams reporting – Necessary work was approved for the Dover Light and Power Plant recently, with Superintendent Jason Hall offering his statements on the last year in review. The plant was marred by controversy after it was discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars of cost overruns were approved...
DOVER, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy