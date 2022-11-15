Tusc firefighters learn proper techniques in cutting up a school bus

DOVER ― Firefighters from four fire departments learned on Monday how to cut up a school bus and remove its passengers in an emergency.

The impetus for the training was a March collision between a school bus and a pickup truck at state Route 516, according to Dover fire Lt. Brian Stewart. Although there were no injuries, Stewart realized that buses do crash.

That led him to arrange the safety training, which took place at the Dover schools' bus lot for firefighters from the Dover, New Philadelphia, Bolivar and New Concord fire departments.

Early in Monday's three-hour session, Dover fire Capt. Brooks Ross reminded trainees that everything on a school bus will be heavier than on a car. He guided a firefighter through the process of cutting the hinges off the back door. A stepladder was used to reach to them. Next, they moved to the possibility that seats might need to be removed to access the interior. If that weren't enough, the reinforcement on the back corner of the body might need to be cut, just like the hinges.

Dover schools transportation coordinator Chad Schie said the experience was educational for him, too.

"I learned that a bus is reinforced very well," he said. "They are very difficult to cut into. "

He offered the 2010 bus to the Dover Fire Department for training because it has a bad engine. He said the vehicle will be scrapped after firefighters are done using it as a teaching tool.

"I thought it was some good training and I think everybody learned a lot from it, and will continue to learn," Schie said.

Dover firefighters are to continue training on the bus for the rest of the week, Stewart said. He hopes to offer training again to other Tuscarawas County departments as more buses become available.

Times-Reporter photojournalist Andrew Dolph contributed to this story.

