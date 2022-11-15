ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The results are in: Alachua County's elections office improved on its August performance

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

Regardless of who won or lost on Nov. 8, there’s a general sentiment that the elections process was far better this time around than during the primary.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton ran a tight ship as her office processed thousands of votes during the November midterms, ending the night with no ballot shortages or late precinct reports , unlike the August primary.

“There were just differences between August and November that were intentional,” said elections office spokesman Aaron Klein.

Ballot shortages: Shortage of Republican ballots, delayed results among issues from elections office Tuesday

Barton responds to criticism: 'I put my heart and soul into this job.'

New mayor: Harvey Ward defeats Ed Bielarski for Gainesville mayor after a contentious battle

In August, Barton’s office was slammed after two precincts ran out of Republican ballots, and by internet connectivity issues that caused election results to creep in past midnight.

For November, Klein said that the elections office was more than ready to facilitate a more efficient election.

“We were able to reinforce some training procedures with our election workers, especially in light of the ballot issue during the primary, and we found the election workers were very proactive in communicating with us about any potential ballot supply issues,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5or3_0jBXiCcW00

Alachua County Republican Party Chair Ed Braddy said that at first look, the midterms went much smoother than the August primary, but he and his party are still evaluating the process.

“I would not say it was flawless or without concern,” he said. “We had some issues again at the Millhopper library where Democrat greeters got in front of the line quite a few times or stopped cars as they were trying to turn in a few times. We did contact the supervisor and Kim did send someone out to address it.”

On the other hand, Alachua County Democratic Party Chair Jay Maggio said that Barton did a stellar job even with a broken leg and sprained arm on election night.

“I was at the canvassing board from 6 p.m. to around 2 a.m., and it was super smooth,” he said. “I was observing for the Democrats, there was (a) Republican attorney observing for the Republicans, we got along smoothly. The canvassing board was super-efficient and so was the SOE” despite her injuries.

Ballot supply

Before polling locations closed on Aug. 23, two precincts in rural Alachua County — Newberry and High Springs — reported running out of ballots for Republicans. The precincts were some of the few places that expected to see more Republican than Democratic voters.

Though running low on ballots at a precinct isn’t uncommon, rarely do locations run out.

In a September phone interview with The Gainesville Sun, Barton said the issue came down to poll workers not following protocols that have been in place for years. She explained that the locations failed to notify her office in a timely manner that ballots were running low until fewer than 50 were left.

As a result of the hiccup, state Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, signaled voter suppression , claiming that some voters walked away without casting a ballot.

“Republican voters in both Newberry and High Springs have given up waiting and left without exercising their right to vote because Republican ballots were unavailable,” he said in a news release on primary election night. “It is unconscionable that elections officials have put the integrity of these races in jeopardy, forcing voters to make a choice between waiting to cast their ballots and getting home to their families.”

Barton, however, argued that no one called her office to complain that they left the polling place and couldn’t vote, and vowed to resolve the issue before November by ordering more Republican ballots than usual.

During the midterms, Alachua County voters had enough ballots for more than 150,000 voters (or 85%) of its 180,000 registered voters. In all, 53.2% of the county’s registered voters came out in November, up from 29.6% in August.

Also, unlike during the primary, Klein said that Barton decided to have an additional day of early voting at the main election office on the Sunday before Election Day.

“We found that it was good turnout on that day considering that just one polling place was open,” he said.

Timely election results

Slower than usual vote counts were also an issue that plagued Barton’s office during the primary.

By 10 p.m., only about half of Alachua County’s races were reported, while nearly every other surrounding county in the region had fully reported election results.

The issue continued until after midnight before results came in, with several precincts experiencing internet connection issues.

In November, however, more than half of the election results were in by around 8:30 p.m. – an hour and a half following polls closing.

“We found that the efficacy of the modeming-in method for results was diminishing over time as dial-up has become less reliable,” Klein said, adding that election officials revised procedures for November and decided to physically transport the results in, which is the standard for many of Florida counties.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

