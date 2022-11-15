Read full article on original website
Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
USMS apprehend prison escapee near Beckley
The U.S. Marshals Service has released a report, stating that prison escapee Kevin Davis has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia's Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force.
WVNT-TV
Woman with connection to Fayette County reported missing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing. The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.
WVNT-TV
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reveals ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To kick off the Christmas season, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’. ‘The Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ was dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to keep everyone safe in Fayette County. The Department’s staff assembled the tree.
woay.com
Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley. Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area. Davis is a...
woay.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley scheduled for November 17
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, November 17, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am. The checkpoint will take place along US Rt. 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested
UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested. Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, […]
Woman’s body found in West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman’s body was found in Nicholas County on Monday. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old JoAnne Riffle, of Sylvester, was found dead in the Nettie area on Deepwell Rd. in a power line right of way. This matter is still under investigation. No other information was released.
Mercer County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 11, 2022, Jones sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield. Jones admitted to selling the fentanyl as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions in Mercer County around the same time period.
DOJ: Woman pleads guilty to buying rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, a woman pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a firearm that killed a Nicholas County deputy. Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, admitted she purchased the semi-automatic rifle for felon Richie Holcomb. On June 3, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Holcomb fatally shot Deputy Sheriff […]
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
Mercer County man could face 20 years for selling fentanyl and cocaine
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported on November 15, 2022, a Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to the felony crime of distribution of fentanyl. On January 11, 2022, Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, sold a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover informant. Jones admitted to selling the informant fentanyl as […]
Raleigh County DUI checkpoint scheduled by WVSP
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 15, 2022, a DUI checkpoint has been scheduled for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 along U.S. Rt. 19 south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. […]
wchstv.com
Deputies investigating after woman's body found in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Nicholas County are investigating after they said a woman’s body was found earlier this week. The body of JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Boone County, was found in the Nettie area on Monday, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
Nitro, West Virginia, begins demolition of vacant buildings
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A long-awaited project to clean up the city of Nitro and make way for new growth began Tuesday, Nov. 15, with demolition of the first of many dilapidated buildings. “These buildings have been in place for many years but they’re dysfunctional, and it’s time to tear them down,” said Dave Casebolt, […]
Staffing shortages in Kanawha County, West Virginia schools could lead to remote learning Thanksgiving week
With 24 bus driver vacancies in the county and shortages in numerous other areas he said having one or two people out would be a major problem.
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
