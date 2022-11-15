BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing. The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.

