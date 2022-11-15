ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman with connection to Fayette County reported missing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing. The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Inmate reported missing from FCI Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County law enforcement reports inmate Kevin Davis is missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley. Authorities were notified of his disappearance early this morning. Davis is from Buchanan County and law enforcement believes he plans to return to the area. Davis is a...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley scheduled for November 17

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, November 17, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am. The checkpoint will take place along US Rt. 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Escaped FCI Beckley inmate arrested

UPDATE: Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 PM | BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force, the inmate who escaped from the Beckley Federal Correctional Institution was arrested. Kevin Davis, 32, reportedly escaped from a FCI Beckley satellite campus around 10 PM on Sunday night, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman’s body found in West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman’s body was found in Nicholas County on Monday. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old JoAnne Riffle, of Sylvester, was found dead in the Nettie area on Deepwell Rd. in a power line right of way. This matter is still under investigation. No other information was released.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mercer County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 11, 2022, Jones sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Bluefield. Jones admitted to selling the fentanyl as well as quantities of fentanyl and cocaine to the same confidential informant on two other occasions in Mercer County around the same time period.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting man during argument

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
CROSS LANES, WV
WVNS

Mercer County man could face 20 years for selling fentanyl and cocaine

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reported on November 15, 2022, a Mercer County man has pleaded guilty to the felony crime of distribution of fentanyl. On January 11, 2022, Jermaine Antwon Jones, 34, of Bluefield, sold a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover informant. Jones admitted to selling the informant fentanyl as […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County DUI checkpoint scheduled by WVSP

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 15, 2022, a DUI checkpoint has been scheduled for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 along U.S. Rt. 19 south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beaver burglary wounds homeowner after an attempt to intervene

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress. On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver. When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro, West Virginia, begins demolition of vacant buildings

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A long-awaited project to clean up the city of Nitro and make way for new growth began Tuesday, Nov. 15, with demolition of the first of many dilapidated buildings. “These buildings have been in place for many years but they’re dysfunctional, and it’s time to tear them down,” said Dave Casebolt, […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy