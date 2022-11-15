ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
A loaded gun was recovered today at North Bend Elementary/ Middle School in southwest Baltimore. A teacher noticed a student showing what looked like a gun to a group of other students.

The gun was confiscated and a boy was taken into custody. No other students were involved.

This is the 7th gun recovered from a Baltimore City Public School since the school year started.

Last Thursday a gun was found at Mervo High School and a student was arrested.

That same week, a gun was recovered from a student at Forest Park High School. That student was taken into custody.

Comments / 27

Yilmaz Neale
1d ago

What in the world do these school students need a gun, with all due respect to others opinions, we as parent can talk and do our best to stay on top of our children, some way some how they found a way to do what they think they can get away with, they might be hiding the guns outside in the brush or somewhere, sad sad that our children don't always listen even grown people don't always listen it's what you choose to do!!!

Reply
6
Phillip
1d ago

In the 1950s into the 1960s, elementary and high school, my Mother used to check our book bags before school for candy and chewing gum. Time have changed! Not for the better.

Reply(1)
3
King Ghost
1d ago

Parents,,, STAY ON TOP OF YOUR KIDS DAM

Reply
7
 

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

