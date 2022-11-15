7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year

A loaded gun was recovered today at North Bend Elementary/ Middle School in southwest Baltimore. A teacher noticed a student showing what looked like a gun to a group of other students.

The gun was confiscated and a boy was taken into custody. No other students were involved.

This is the 7th gun recovered from a Baltimore City Public School since the school year started.

Last Thursday a gun was found at Mervo High School and a student was arrested.

That same week, a gun was recovered from a student at Forest Park High School. That student was taken into custody.

