What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
'My hands were tied': Sam Bankman-Fried breaks his silence days after the dramatic collapse of his crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried broke his silence days after his crypto exchange FTX International imploded in spectacular fashion. "The full story here is one I'm still fleshing out every detail of, but [at] a very high level, I fucked up twice," he tweeted. Bankman-Fried attributed FTX's collapse to higher-than-expected leverage and a...
Thirty-year old crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was worth $16 billion. 94% of that was wiped out in just one day.
Sam Bankman-Fried saw nearly all of his net worth wiped out in a day. His crypto-exchange platform, FTX, was seemingly on the verge of collapse before Binance agreed to buy it on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried saw his next worth plunge 94% in one day, the largest drop ever for a billionaire,...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
As much as $2 billion in FTX customers' funds has reportedly vanished from the collapsed crypto exchange
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have vanished, sources told Reuters. Ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quietly transferred $10 billion of funds to a trading arm, they said. They said a "back door" allowed changes to financial records for FTX, now collapsed into bankruptcy. At least $1 billion...
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
CNBC
FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing
Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
FTX Lawyers Note 'Dozens' of Potential Probes, Question SBF Leadership in New Bankruptcy Filing
FTX spiraled into bankruptcy amid a "severe liquidity crisis" that toppled the three-year old firm, once valued at $32 billion, in less than a few days, lawyers for the group told a Delaware court late Monday. Alvarez & Marsal, the firm now established as the lead financial advisor to bankrupt...
