Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
msn.com

Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX

(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
The Guardian

At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports

Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
CNBC

FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...

