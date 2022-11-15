ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College, career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared

ATLANTA – Only about two-thirds of Georgia’s high schoolers have mastered core subjects at a level that would allow them to move on to the next grade, new data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education show. The latest College and Career Ready Performance Index reports...
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies following extended illness

ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at the age of 68, just two days after the House Republican Caucus nominated a new speaker to succeed him in January. Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, had been suffering an extended illness. His wife, Sheree, his children, and other members of...
Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 counties to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year. The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating in the pilot.
