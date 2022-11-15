Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days. "This event will have the very real potential to produce a paralyzing snowfall that could be measured in feet for the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas," the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.
Albany Herald
His jury voted 11-1 for life in prison, but a judge sentenced him to death anyway. Alabama is set to put him to death today
Alabama plans to execute on Thursday an inmate whose jury's 11-1 vote for a life sentence was overridden by the trial judge who opted instead for the death penalty, a practice the state has since repealed. Kenneth Smith, convicted of capital murder for his role in the 1988 killing of...
Albany Herald
College, career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared
ATLANTA – Only about two-thirds of Georgia’s high schoolers have mastered core subjects at a level that would allow them to move on to the next grade, new data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education show. The latest College and Career Ready Performance Index reports...
Albany Herald
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies following extended illness
ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday at the age of 68, just two days after the House Republican Caucus nominated a new speaker to succeed him in January. Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, had been suffering an extended illness. His wife, Sheree, his children, and other members of...
Albany Herald
Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 counties to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year. The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating in the pilot.
