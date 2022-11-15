ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Pulitzer-winning reporter Deborah Yetter, protector of Kentucky's children, retires

By Mandy McLaren, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9Zxh_0jBXhvre00

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Deborah Yetter, whose tenacious reporting on abuse, neglect and children's welfare spurred greater protections for Kentucky's most vulnerable residents, has retired after 38 years in the industry.

Yetter's final day at The Courier Journal was Nov. 11.

"Debby has received many well-deserved honors, awards and accolades during her almost four decades as a journalist, but the Courier Journal family will miss her for so much more than her stellar reporting," Executive Editor Mary Irby-Jones said.

"She is caring and compassionate, and many young journalists in our newsroom have benefited from her wisdom," Irby-Jones said. "I have had the privilege of working with some top-notch journalists, and Debby is among the best."

Yetter's longtime colleague, retired statehouse reporter Tom Loftus, said Yetter "was a rare reporter who, to sum it up in one sentence, focused on the needy."

More: 'I'm terrified': Mom begs Kentucky not to move her child to Florida for care

Indeed, Yetter's coverage of Kentucky's social services gave voice to the most marginalized in society, including children, the disabled and those with mental illnesses:

  • Her stories on the appalling conditions in the state’s juvenile justice centers led to a federal civil rights investigation and sweeping changes in the state system, including a new emphasis on treatment and rehabilitation instead of punishment and confinement.
  • Her series called “Preying on Seniors” uncovered horrendous cases of abuse, neglect and a poor system of state care, leading to several changes in state law aimed at better protecting seniors and prosecuting their abusers.
  • Her stories examining the confidentiality of Kentucky’s child protection system — and her push to get The Courier Journal to join litigation forcing the state to release records of its actions in abuse cases — led to a major open-records victory.

Now vital records about how well the state protects children in abuse and neglect cases are accessible. These stories also prompted the state to create an outside oversight panel to review child deaths from abuse and neglect.

That panel has since provided critical oversight of cases that likely would have escaped public notice, including the case of a 16-year-old boy with autism who in 2014 suffered two fractured femurs, a near-fatal injury, in a supposedly safe restraint at a Jefferson County public school.

Late Courier Journal editor David Hawpe called her "a shining light in state government reporting."

"Her work has had a direct, powerful impact on the lives of Kentuckians — especially defenseless children who suffer at the hands of incompetent and irresponsible state bureaucrats," he said in 2017 when Yetter was awarded the James Madison Award for Service to the First Amendment by the University of Kentucky.

More: Louisville child abuse prevention group honors Courier Journal's Deborah Yetter with award

Yetter, a University of Louisville and Northwestern University graduate, began her journalism career in Eastern Kentucky, first as an instructor at Southeast Community College and later as a freelance reporter for The Courier Journal and as managing editor of the Tri-City News, a weekly in Harlan County. During that time, she covered stories ranging from coal mine strikes to poverty and unemployment and local politics.

The Louisville native joined The Louisville Times in April 1984, later moving to The Courier Journal in 1987 after it merged with the Times.

During her more than three decades at the Louisville newspapers, Yetter covered transportation, county government, federal courts, health, social services and the state legislature. She also spent time as an editorial writer.

In 1994, Yetter began a series of investigative stories about horrid conditions in the state’s centers for juvenile offenders. Through her reporting on a largely unseen and confidential system, she exposed poorly staffed facilities where youths were routinely locked in isolation cells, beaten by other youths and staff and denied adequate medical care and mental health treatment.

The stories triggered a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Justice Department in 1995 and led to sweeping reforms in the state system under a five-year federal consent decree.

In 2009, she produced a three-day series called “Children in Crisis” outlining how years of underfunding, poor management and excessive confidentiality around child protection had created a crisis in child welfare in Kentucky.

Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO for Volunteers of America Mid-States, said Yetter's departure will be felt throughout the commonwealth.

"She has a uniquely skillful approach to covering the most complex child welfare issues of our time," Hancock said.

Yetter also spent time reporting on problems in the state’s system for vulnerable adults, including those with intellectual disabilities. Yetter's coverage included extensive reporting in 2006 and 2007 on Oakwood, a problem-ridden residential facility in rural Kentucky marked with years of abuse and mistreatment of residents.

Following Yetter’s reporting, the state replaced the out-of-state management company running Oakwood with a Kentucky nonprofit agency experienced in care of people with mental illnesses and intellectual disabilities.

Yetter was part of The Courier Journal team that earned a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Carrollton bus crash in 1988, when 27 people were killed after a collision with a drunken driver. In 2020, she was again part of a Pulitzer effort, this time for staff reporting on former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's flurry of criminal pardons during his last days in office.

Yetter in 2015 was awarded the Louisville Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women’s “Pathway to Justice” award for coverage of child abuse and neglect. Yetter also won numerous other awards for her coverage of children, elders and people with disabilities or mental illnesses.

She was i nducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2022, a recognition that her colleagues stressed was long overdue.

Yetter's departure "leaves a tremendous void" in Kentucky journalism, said Bennie Ivory, Courier Journal executive editor from 1997-2013. The depth of Yetter's knowledge about the commonwealth's social services was "unmatched," he said.

"Political leaders knew Debby knew more about children's welfare than they did, so they couldn't bull her," said Terry Brooks, executive director for Kentucky Youth Advocates.

Yetter had a special knack for covering "the peoples'" stories, said Sheila Schuster, a mental health and disability advocate.

More: Louisville Courier Journal reporter to be inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

Schuster worked closely with Yetter in 2017 when then-Gov. Bevin vetoed a bill known as "Tim's Law." The bill, named for a Lexington man who died after a long battle with mental illness, was meant to stop the revolving door of jails, hospitals and homelessness for the mentally ill, Yetter reported at the time .

Yetter's human-centered coverage of the issue led lawmakers to override Bevin's veto, Schuster said.

"She was always, always willing to talk to the people affected," Schuster said. "She put a face to the problem, so that people really understood the impact."

Yetter's tenacity made her work "very, very important for public opinion," said Jon Fleischaker, a First Amendment attorney who represents The Courier Journal.

"She's direct," he said. "She goes right to the heart of it, and she wouldn't take no for an answer."

Fleischaker represented The Courier Journal in the early 2000s when the paper, along with the Lexington Herald-Leader, battled the Catholic Diocese of Lexington over its coverup of clergy child abuse. The diocese tried — and failed — to hold The Courier Journal in contempt for publishing Yetter's story on the coverup.

Fleischaker also worked closely with Yetter during former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration, when the Cabinet for Health and Family Services sought to withhold records about severe child abuse in the state. The Courier Journal ultimately won its cases, with a judge ordering the cabinet to pay more than $1 million in attorneys fees and penalties, Fleischaker said.

Yetter's reporting on the contested records exposed gruesome child fatalities, including those in the state's care.

Brooks saw Yetter's doggedness in that reporting firsthand, when one morning he watched her sprint down a government building hallway to get an interview with then-Cabinet Secretary Janie Miller.

Miller eventually resigned.

More: Why Kentucky can't stop hurting — and killing — its children

"Kentucky's kids have had no clarion voice stronger than Debby Yetter," Brooks said. "She was as insightful as she was persistent and often was the 'canary in the coal mine,' identifying issues before they were on anyone's radar."

"The loss for Kentucky's kids is unfathomable," he added.

Schuster agreed.

"Like so many, I'm happy for her and sad for the rest of us."

Outside of work, Yetter is a longtime member of the YMCA and served for several years on a member’s committee to review Y programs and services. She also has been a member of St. James Catholic Church for more than 30 years. She sings in the choir and has volunteered on parish committees and projects including one to restore the historic church and school. She also served on the St. James School committee and volunteered at the school when her children were enrolled, including working in the lunch room one day a week.

Yetter said she is looking forward to visiting her three children, each of whom live out of state, as well as her 1-year-old grandchild. She said she is ready for a break and to "not always be on deadline."

"I love what I do and I think it's important," Yetter said. "There's never going to be a good time to leave."

Mandy McLaren: 502-582-4525; mmclaren@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @mandy_mclaren .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Pulitzer-winning reporter Deborah Yetter, protector of Kentucky's children, retires

Comments / 0

Related
Brent Willoughby

Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky

Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Geoff Young announces run for Kentucky Governor 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoff Young has announced he will be running for Kentucky Governor in 2023. Young announced his run for Governor on twitter Sunday morning. He stated that his first opponent in the primary is “The incumbent, not yet indicted felon, Governor Andy Beshear”. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)

Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
hot96.com

Kentucky Snowplows Need A Name And You Can Help

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is introducing their first statewide “Name the Plow” program. Starting today, names can be submitted for the 14 snowplows by filling in the blanks on an online form by the December 2 deadline. The rules are that you are a Kentucky resident, keep...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Banking group sues Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron over 'ESG' investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s banking industry claims Attorney General Daniel Cameron is overstepping his authority by investigating banks’ so-called “ESG” practices, such as commitments to combat climate change. The Kentucky Bankers Association earlier this month sued Cameron, alleging the Republican Attorney General displayed “amazing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy