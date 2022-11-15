Pulitzer-winning reporter Deborah Yetter, protector of Kentucky's children, retires

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Deborah Yetter, whose tenacious reporting on abuse, neglect and children's welfare spurred greater protections for Kentucky's most vulnerable residents, has retired after 38 years in the industry.

Yetter's final day at The Courier Journal was Nov. 11.

"Debby has received many well-deserved honors, awards and accolades during her almost four decades as a journalist, but the Courier Journal family will miss her for so much more than her stellar reporting," Executive Editor Mary Irby-Jones said.

"She is caring and compassionate, and many young journalists in our newsroom have benefited from her wisdom," Irby-Jones said. "I have had the privilege of working with some top-notch journalists, and Debby is among the best."

Yetter's longtime colleague, retired statehouse reporter Tom Loftus, said Yetter "was a rare reporter who, to sum it up in one sentence, focused on the needy."

Indeed, Yetter's coverage of Kentucky's social services gave voice to the most marginalized in society, including children, the disabled and those with mental illnesses:

Her stories on the appalling conditions in the state’s juvenile justice centers led to a federal civil rights investigation and sweeping changes in the state system, including a new emphasis on treatment and rehabilitation instead of punishment and confinement.

Her series called “Preying on Seniors” uncovered horrendous cases of abuse, neglect and a poor system of state care, leading to several changes in state law aimed at better protecting seniors and prosecuting their abusers.

Her stories examining the confidentiality of Kentucky’s child protection system — and her push to get The Courier Journal to join litigation forcing the state to release records of its actions in abuse cases — led to a major open-records victory.

Now vital records about how well the state protects children in abuse and neglect cases are accessible. These stories also prompted the state to create an outside oversight panel to review child deaths from abuse and neglect.

That panel has since provided critical oversight of cases that likely would have escaped public notice, including the case of a 16-year-old boy with autism who in 2014 suffered two fractured femurs, a near-fatal injury, in a supposedly safe restraint at a Jefferson County public school.

Late Courier Journal editor David Hawpe called her "a shining light in state government reporting."

"Her work has had a direct, powerful impact on the lives of Kentuckians — especially defenseless children who suffer at the hands of incompetent and irresponsible state bureaucrats," he said in 2017 when Yetter was awarded the James Madison Award for Service to the First Amendment by the University of Kentucky.

Yetter, a University of Louisville and Northwestern University graduate, began her journalism career in Eastern Kentucky, first as an instructor at Southeast Community College and later as a freelance reporter for The Courier Journal and as managing editor of the Tri-City News, a weekly in Harlan County. During that time, she covered stories ranging from coal mine strikes to poverty and unemployment and local politics.

The Louisville native joined The Louisville Times in April 1984, later moving to The Courier Journal in 1987 after it merged with the Times.

During her more than three decades at the Louisville newspapers, Yetter covered transportation, county government, federal courts, health, social services and the state legislature. She also spent time as an editorial writer.

In 1994, Yetter began a series of investigative stories about horrid conditions in the state’s centers for juvenile offenders. Through her reporting on a largely unseen and confidential system, she exposed poorly staffed facilities where youths were routinely locked in isolation cells, beaten by other youths and staff and denied adequate medical care and mental health treatment.

The stories triggered a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Justice Department in 1995 and led to sweeping reforms in the state system under a five-year federal consent decree.

In 2009, she produced a three-day series called “Children in Crisis” outlining how years of underfunding, poor management and excessive confidentiality around child protection had created a crisis in child welfare in Kentucky.

Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO for Volunteers of America Mid-States, said Yetter's departure will be felt throughout the commonwealth.

"She has a uniquely skillful approach to covering the most complex child welfare issues of our time," Hancock said.

Yetter also spent time reporting on problems in the state’s system for vulnerable adults, including those with intellectual disabilities. Yetter's coverage included extensive reporting in 2006 and 2007 on Oakwood, a problem-ridden residential facility in rural Kentucky marked with years of abuse and mistreatment of residents.

Following Yetter’s reporting, the state replaced the out-of-state management company running Oakwood with a Kentucky nonprofit agency experienced in care of people with mental illnesses and intellectual disabilities.

Yetter was part of The Courier Journal team that earned a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Carrollton bus crash in 1988, when 27 people were killed after a collision with a drunken driver. In 2020, she was again part of a Pulitzer effort, this time for staff reporting on former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's flurry of criminal pardons during his last days in office.

Yetter in 2015 was awarded the Louisville Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women’s “Pathway to Justice” award for coverage of child abuse and neglect. Yetter also won numerous other awards for her coverage of children, elders and people with disabilities or mental illnesses.

She was i nducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2022, a recognition that her colleagues stressed was long overdue.

Yetter's departure "leaves a tremendous void" in Kentucky journalism, said Bennie Ivory, Courier Journal executive editor from 1997-2013. The depth of Yetter's knowledge about the commonwealth's social services was "unmatched," he said.

"Political leaders knew Debby knew more about children's welfare than they did, so they couldn't bull her," said Terry Brooks, executive director for Kentucky Youth Advocates.

Yetter had a special knack for covering "the peoples'" stories, said Sheila Schuster, a mental health and disability advocate.

Schuster worked closely with Yetter in 2017 when then-Gov. Bevin vetoed a bill known as "Tim's Law." The bill, named for a Lexington man who died after a long battle with mental illness, was meant to stop the revolving door of jails, hospitals and homelessness for the mentally ill, Yetter reported at the time .

Yetter's human-centered coverage of the issue led lawmakers to override Bevin's veto, Schuster said.

"She was always, always willing to talk to the people affected," Schuster said. "She put a face to the problem, so that people really understood the impact."

Yetter's tenacity made her work "very, very important for public opinion," said Jon Fleischaker, a First Amendment attorney who represents The Courier Journal.

"She's direct," he said. "She goes right to the heart of it, and she wouldn't take no for an answer."

Fleischaker represented The Courier Journal in the early 2000s when the paper, along with the Lexington Herald-Leader, battled the Catholic Diocese of Lexington over its coverup of clergy child abuse. The diocese tried — and failed — to hold The Courier Journal in contempt for publishing Yetter's story on the coverup.

Fleischaker also worked closely with Yetter during former Gov. Steve Beshear's administration, when the Cabinet for Health and Family Services sought to withhold records about severe child abuse in the state. The Courier Journal ultimately won its cases, with a judge ordering the cabinet to pay more than $1 million in attorneys fees and penalties, Fleischaker said.

Yetter's reporting on the contested records exposed gruesome child fatalities, including those in the state's care.

Brooks saw Yetter's doggedness in that reporting firsthand, when one morning he watched her sprint down a government building hallway to get an interview with then-Cabinet Secretary Janie Miller.

Miller eventually resigned.

"Kentucky's kids have had no clarion voice stronger than Debby Yetter," Brooks said. "She was as insightful as she was persistent and often was the 'canary in the coal mine,' identifying issues before they were on anyone's radar."

"The loss for Kentucky's kids is unfathomable," he added.

Schuster agreed.

"Like so many, I'm happy for her and sad for the rest of us."

Outside of work, Yetter is a longtime member of the YMCA and served for several years on a member’s committee to review Y programs and services. She also has been a member of St. James Catholic Church for more than 30 years. She sings in the choir and has volunteered on parish committees and projects including one to restore the historic church and school. She also served on the St. James School committee and volunteered at the school when her children were enrolled, including working in the lunch room one day a week.

Yetter said she is looking forward to visiting her three children, each of whom live out of state, as well as her 1-year-old grandchild. She said she is ready for a break and to "not always be on deadline."

"I love what I do and I think it's important," Yetter said. "There's never going to be a good time to leave."

