Florida State

Northeast Florida high school football: Week 1 playoff stars from Bolles, Raines & more

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
The Times-Union highlights top performances in first-round FHSAA high school football playoffs for Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.

QB Sean Ashenfelder, Creekside

In his first start, the sophomore completed 22 of 29 passes for 296 yards and a score and rushed 14 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-20 Region 1-4S win at Navarre.

RB Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail

The junior running back rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 50-20 come-from-behind win against Flagler Palm Coast.

DB Marcel Bowes, Raines

The senior recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and a game-clinching interception to lead the Vikings in a 34-22 Region 1-2M win over White.

LB Seth Chestnut, Baker County

Returned an interception for a 63-yard touchdown and led a stifling defense in a 16-6 win over Yulee.

DB Chavaris Dumas, Palatka

The senior scored two long interception returns, his seventh and eighth return scores of the season, in a 29-12 loss to Baldwin.

QB Jalen Hitchens, Baldwin

Threw a touchdown pass to Jahad Miller and ran for 102 yards and three scores in a 29-12 Region 2-2S win over Palatka.

WR Kaleb Lampkins, Bolles

The sophomore racked up 233 all-purpose yards, including a touchdown reception, in the Bulldogs' 38-6 win against Episcopal.

DB Jametrius Pringle, Bradford

Opened the night with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to spark the Tornadoes' 48-0 win over Crescent City.

LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia

The senior linebacker forced two turnovers as the Tigers topped Tallahassee Lincoln 29-6 in Region 1-3S.

DB Lovell Vereen, Riverside

The junior picked off a pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown in the Generals' 20-13 win over top seed Jackson in Region 1-2M.

RB Tiant Wyche, Mandarin

The junior gained 233 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in the Mustangs' 30-28 loss to Sanford Seminole.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX, and sign up for the First Coast Varsity newsletter at https://profile.jacksonville.com/newsletters/first-coast-varsity/.

The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

