Monticello, FL

Monticello's Dodie Anderson celebrates 100th birthday

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago


Josephine Dodie Anderson celebrated her 100th birthday milestone on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, with her friends and family at First United Methodist Church of Monticello. "She is a beautiful person inside and out. We feel blessed to have this amazing lady in our lives," her friend Tere Ward said. "At 100 years of age she continues to inspire."

