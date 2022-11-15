Read full article on original website
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp
Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
Matt Hancock hilariously falls as he stumbles into I’m a Celeb jungle
Matt Hancock hilariously slipped as he made his way into the jungle on his debut on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!This clip shows the moment the former health secretary lost his footing on a bridge as he stumbled to join the other cast members. Mr Hancock and fellow newbie, comedian Seann Walsh, then took on their first Bushtucker Trial together where they got absolutely covered in spiders but won the camp six stars. He made his much-anticipated landing on the ITV show on Wednesday, 9 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Matt Hancock: being voted camp leader makes up for 2019 Tory leadership loss
Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m a Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing the 2019 Tory party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, but he withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Boris Johnson.
Matt Hancock in the jungle? A queasy mix of death and light entertainment
He might charm some viewers, but Covid memories are still too raw for the ex-health secretary to be larking about on I’m a Celebrity
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’
Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
Ofcom receives nearly 2,000 complaints about I’m A Celebrity and Matt Hancock
Ofcom has received 1,968 complaints about I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – the majority objecting to Matt Hancock’s presence on the ITV show.The broadcasting watchdog said it would assess the complaints against its broadcasting rules before deciding whether to investigate.Around 1,100 people complained about former health secretary Hancock being in the Australian jungle.We’ve had a lot of people get in touch about this series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here – with the majority of complaints relating to Matt Hancock appearing on the show.Here’s how our rules apply to the selection of participants in...
Boy George accuses Scarlette Douglas of ‘protecting’ Matt Hancock
Tensions have begun to grow in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp as Boy George voiced his frustrations over the developing friendship between Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.The Culture Club singer, 61, shared his irritation with the presenter and property expert, 35, during Wednesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show.During a debate between Boy George and the former health secretary, 44, the singer said: “Just spend less on arms. £35 billion a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?”To which Hancock grew flustered and replied: “I don’t, I don’t, it’s just...
BBC
I'm A Celeb: Matt Hancock in jungle prompts 1,100 Ofcom complaints
Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about former health secretary Matt Hancock appearing on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. There has been widespread criticism of Hancock for appearing on the show while he is a serving MP. Hancock has said he hopes to raise awareness...
Matt Hancock offers politics opinions amid criticism from Rishi Sunak and public
Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of UK politics on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as he continues to face criticism from campaigners and Rishi Sunak about appearing on the ITV show.The former health secretary, 44, who previously said he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after his stint on the show, told campmates that ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.During a discussion among the contestants about missing the news back in the UK, Sue Cleaver asked Hancock about his opinion on Truss’s short-lived premiership, saying: “What do you think went...
‘Dozens’ of complaints about Matt Hancock’s I’m a Celeb appearance, says parliamentary watchdog
Dozens of complaints have been made about Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the parliamentary commissioner for standards has said.Kathryn Stone told the Commons Standards Committee that the former health secretary's decision to enter the jungle "raises really important questions about members’ proper activities while they’re supposed to be fulfilling their parliamentary duties."Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on the programme.Aside from parliamentary grievances, Ofcom has received almost 2,000 complaints objecting to Mr Hancock on the show.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
‘Give Matt Hancock a break!’ Your verdicts on I’m a Celebrity
Is the ex-health secretary’s TV turn despicable self-promotion, or a nice chance for a fun guy to redeem himself? Here are your thoughts
I’m a Celebrity: Boy George criticised for ‘double standards’ after shutting down talk about his 2008 conviction
Boy George was upset at his I’m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas for bringing up his infamous 2008 conviction during Wednesday (16 November) night’s episode.Fans have called him out for hypocrisy as the Culture Club singer has been one of Matt Hancock’s fiercest critics during their time in the jungle.During the show, Douglas asked George: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”To which George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”The singer added: “Handcuffs is true but the radiator bit wasn’t true, but thanks for bringing it up”, describing elements of the story as “folklore”.Speaking...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
‘Utterly unacceptable’ if Gavin Williamson told aide to ‘slit your throat’, says Cabinet minister
Gavin Williamson’s behaviour was “utterly unacceptable” if allegations he told a Whitehall aide “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window” are true, a cabinet minister says.Mel Stride also suggested a parliamentary body will investigate the cabinet minister – who already faces a separate complaint of bullying a colleague – and refused to say he will survive in his job until Christmas.The work and pensions secretary said the inquiry had to be given time to do its work, but added of Sir Gavin: “I don’t think anyone is unsackable.”The “minister without portfolio” – No 10 has been unable...
BBC
Tory MP Esther McVey says she won't back tax rises unless HS2 is axed
Former cabinet minister Esther McVey has fired a warning shot at the government over plans to increase taxes in Thursday's Autumn Statement. The Tory MP told Deputy PM Dominic Raab putting taxes up was the "last thing" a Tory government should be doing. And she said she would not support...
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
Ex-Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries to pen 'murder on the Downing Street Express' political whodunnit about the downfall of her former boss Boris Johnson
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book on the 'assassination' of Boris Johnson in her latest statement of dogged loyalty towards the former Prime Minister, it was announced on Wednesday. The book, which has the working title 'The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson', is set to be published...
