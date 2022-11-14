Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
WWL-TV
Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
silverscreenandroll.com
Rob Pelinka was seen getting on a plane to Indiana and Lakers Twitter lost its mind
The speculation about a Lakers and Pacers trade has been a constant buzz in the background of both of their seasons. With the Lakers struggling, the Pacers still focused on tanking and Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each having strong seasons, the talks have done anything but quieted since the season has gotten underway.
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Point Guard
Building the perfect all-time NBA point guard is not an easy task. A player with the skills of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, and other legends would dominate the NBA in any era.
Yardbarker
Are These Really The Top 75 Lakers?
A collection of L.A. Times writers past and present, clearly bored with the Lakers' currently miserable 2022-23 season (they're 3-10, 14th in the West), have put together a ranked list of their 75 all-time top Lakers, in honor of the team's 75th birthday. It's well worth a gander in full, but for now we're going to review a few notable entries and rankings.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022
It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores rolled out the red carpet for the screening of The Cave of Adullam documentary
In 2008, Detroiter Jason Wilson developed a martial arts training program called The Cave of Adullam. The program is geared to help young Black males better navigate the pressures of everyday life and control negative emotions. That’s how Wilson describes the program that’s receiving worldwide recognition, which includes the production...
