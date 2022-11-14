ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Yardbarker

Are These Really The Top 75 Lakers?

A collection of L.A. Times writers past and present, clearly bored with the Lakers' currently miserable 2022-23 season (they're 3-10, 14th in the West), have put together a ranked list of their 75 all-time top Lakers, in honor of the team's 75th birthday. It's well worth a gander in full, but for now we're going to review a few notable entries and rankings.
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
NBA

Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 15, 2022

It’s the third game of a six-game homestand Tuesday night, when New Orleans (7-6) hosts Memphis (9-5) at 6:30 Central time. Tickets are available. Zion Williamson was added to the injury report Monday. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with TV sideline reporter Jen Hale. The Pelicans are No....
NBA

Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side

Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA

Why Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores rolled out the red carpet for the screening of The Cave of Adullam documentary

In 2008, Detroiter Jason Wilson developed a martial arts training program called The Cave of Adullam. The program is geared to help young Black males better navigate the pressures of everyday life and control negative emotions. That’s how Wilson describes the program that’s receiving worldwide recognition, which includes the production...
