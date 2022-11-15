ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland's Claire Plank earns second team All-Ohio in Division I girls soccer

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNt1E_0jBXhdDo00

COLUMBUS — Ashland's junior forward Claire Plank was one of the 56 best Division I girls soccer players in the state.

And the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association proved that by naming her second team All-Ohio in Division I for her standout 2022 season.

Plank scored seven goals and added four assists as the Arrows went 7-8-3 for the season.

Here is the complete list of All-Ohio girls soccer players in Division I.

Division I First Team All-Ohio

Carys Bourbeau, Southview (Sylvania); Katie Cummings, Miamisburg; Adelle Francis, Perrysburg; Christie Fransen, Wooster; Ella Grode, Avon Lake; Sophia Kapszukiewicz, Loveland; Peyton Kohls, Mount Notre Dame; Ana Manning, Milford; Allie Metcalf, New Albany; Hannah Pachan, Walsh; Presley Pennekamp, Oak Hills; Kayla Perfect, Medina; Reagan Ross, Olentangy; Sophia Sindelar, Rocky River; Olivia Sipsock, Medina; Cameryn Susey, Olentangy Berlin; Kaelyn Valleau, Olentangy Orange; Shea Vidovic, Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Division I Second Team All-Ohio

Brooke Allen, Brunswick; Bella Antonio, North Ridgeville; Maddy Baird, Mason; Emma Barnett, Big Walnut; Hannah Burchfield, Glenoak; Avery Bowden, Pickerington North; Ashlyn Brown, Perrysburg; Addy Canter, Beavercreek; Lyida Case, St. Ursula Academy (Toledo); Mille Cluxton, Seton; Peyton Cook, Milford; Erica Cox, Lakota East; Taylor Duff, Dublin Coffman; Lainie Fair, Sidney; Macy Felton, Strongsville; Cate Geog, Upper Arlington; Gabby Gillenwater, Northview (Sylvania); Jadyn Harris, Twinsburg; Kiana Harsh, Anthony Wayne; Katie Hoog, St. Ursula; Erin Karas, Bishop Waterson; Ellie Korczynski, Notre Dame Academy (Toledo); Julia Kure, Magnificat; Brooklyn Larrymore, Centerville; Lindsey Lemus, Jackson; Ali Mathis, Chillicothe; Jillian Miller, Highland; Ava Patti, Rocky River; Sophia Penegor, Dublin Jerome; Reagan Pentz, Walsh; Claire Plank, Ashland; Aly Schellhouse, Springboro; Taylor Thomas, Olenagy Liberty; Stephanie Tovar, Lake; Breanna Utrup, Twinsburg; Ariana Vakos, Avon; Ava Yannucci, Howland; Carolyne Young, New Albany.

Division II Player of The Year: Olivia Sipsock, Medina.Division II Coach of The Year: John Garber, Twinsburg.Division II Assistant Coach of The Year: Rick Shields, Springboro.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

High School Football Regional Finals Set For This Weekend

COLUMBUS – When I first learned that the Ohio High School Athletic Association made the decision to include the top 16 teams from each football region into the playoffs, I was little disappointed. Well, not really disappointed, but I thought that a 12-team playoff, with the top four seeds in each region getting a bye in the opening round then one home game in the tourney was a better solution.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and are currently looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Ohio. If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
whbc.com

Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville

After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
LOUISVILLE, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIZ

Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.

A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The committee voted 5-2 to move forward with an amendment to a resolution that opponents say could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. With the executive committee’s vote, […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
AMHERST, OH
Beacon

Big walleye a bonus, perch a bit slow

Some big Lake Erie walleye are being caught north of Huron this week, and Dead-Eye Lures have been finding plenty of success for trollers.The best success has been trolling lures 75 to 100 feet behind the boat with no weights for assistance, and 75 to 100 feet back with 2-ounce weights.
HURON, OH
Cleveland.com

Amy Schneider, ‘Jeopardy’ champion, to testify against Ohio bill prohibiting transgender youth from medical care for transitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy” super champion, will testify Wednesday at an Ohio legislative hearing in opposition to a bill that would prohibit people under age 18 from obtaining puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy and surgeries to transition genders. Schneider, an Ohio native and transgender woman, will...
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy