trumbulltimes.com
Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
NBC Connecticut
First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
Turnto10.com
A stormy night ahead with even a few snowflakes
First flakes of the season for parts of Southern New England tonight as a low pressure passes to the southeast. Precipitation arrives between 8PM-11PM. There is a chance for a brief period of snow in northwest Rhode Island at the onset of precipitation. Yet, snow quickly transitions to rain as warm air filters into Southern New England.
Wbaltv.com
Rain and wintry mix for Maryland tonight, colder weekend ahead
Meteorologist Tony Pann says most of the area will see chilly rain, some places in the northwest may see some snow as temps hover around the mid 40's. Some other areas could see a wintry mix this evening as the rain will continue. Tomorrow will be warmer in the low 50's then a cold trend will have the temps in the upper 30's by the weekend.
First Snowflakes Of Season Could Fall Across Poconos, Part Of NJ; Rest Is Rain
The first snowflakes of the season are being forecast in parts of the region this afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey, from Morristown up to Wantage, according to the National Weather Service.
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
STORM WATCH: Tracking chilly rain showers, snow for Tuesday in the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says a mix of rain and snow will bring slippery weather Tuesday evening to parts of the Hudson Valley.
Turnto10.com
AAA warns Massachusetts drivers to remain vigilant as holiday season approaches
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
Eyewitness News
VOTE NOW: Are you looking forward to the winter weather?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Are you looking forward to the winter weather? Vote Now in our online poll and watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News for the results.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Accumulating snow in the forecast for Metro Detroit area Tuesday — Here's where will get the most
Forecasters are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday, with the most accumulation expected in the northern suburbs.
8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter
ctexaminer.com
