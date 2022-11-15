ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

A stormy night ahead with even a few snowflakes

First flakes of the season for parts of Southern New England tonight as a low pressure passes to the southeast. Precipitation arrives between 8PM-11PM. There is a chance for a brief period of snow in northwest Rhode Island at the onset of precipitation. Yet, snow quickly transitions to rain as warm air filters into Southern New England.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Wbaltv.com

Rain and wintry mix for Maryland tonight, colder weekend ahead

Meteorologist Tony Pann says most of the area will see chilly rain, some places in the northwest may see some snow as temps hover around the mid 40's. Some other areas could see a wintry mix this evening as the rain will continue. Tomorrow will be warmer in the low 50's then a cold trend will have the temps in the upper 30's by the weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
WTNH

8 tips to prepare for Connecticut’s winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The price of home heating oil isn’t getting any cheaper, and with a potential shortage and rate hike on the horizon, now may be the time to start thinking of efficient ways to keep your home warm this winter. Some tips go without saying — add a layer on when […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE

