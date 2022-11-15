First snowstorm of the season forecasted for tonight through Wednesday

Bundle up! Vermont's first snowstorm of the season is predicted for late tonight through much of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Champlain and St. Lawrence Valleys., including western Chittenden County, can expect one to four inches of total snowfall, starting at midnight tonight and continuing through to 7pm on Wednesday. Snowfall is predicted to be the heaviest Wednesday morning, with rain likely sprinkling in by the afternoon.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service wrote on their website. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute."

Outside of the Champlain Valley, northern and central Vermont are predicted to get three to five inches of total snowfall, with possible rates up to an inch an hour.

Southern Vermont, including Rutland and Windsor counties, can expect two to four inches of total snowfall.

CityExpected Snowfall (inches)

Bennington1.7

Brattleboro2.0

Burlington1.7

Chelsea3.7

Manchester2.4

Middlebury2.6

Montpelier2.8

Newport5.4

Rutland2.0

Springfield2.0

St. Albans2.0

St. Johnsbury2.8

Stowe3.2

Total snowfall predictions for 1 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Nov. 16., issued by the National Weather Service at 6:19 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The snowstorm is predicted to hit southern Vermont a bit earlier, around 10pm on Tuesday night, and then spread northward by midnight. All of Vermont and northern New York is expected to be impacted.

Total snowfall in inches is predicted to be 1.7 in Burlington, 2.8 in Montpelier, 2.6 in Middlebury, 2 in St. Albans, and 3.2 in Stowe, according to the National Weather Service's prediction issued at 6:19am this morning.

Despite an unseasonably warm start to the month, mid-November is a typical time for Vermont to have its first snowstorm, National Weather Service meteorologist Seth Kutikoff said.

