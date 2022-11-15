Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Taylor Swift presale continues today after Ticketmaster issues
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Upset Taylor Swift fans hopefully have calmed down and are ready to try to buy tickets again today for her concert. Ticketmaster’s website appeared to have crashed during Tuesday morning’s presale and fans voiced their frustrations on social media. What made it particularly frustrating...
Taylor Swift Fans Are Blasting Ticketmaster & The Scramble For Tickets Is Getting Ridic
If you've been trying to get Taylor Swift tickets all day and so far have not been successful, you're not alone. Pre-sale tickets for Swift's 2023 "Eras Tour" went on sale in the U.S. on Tuesday morning and the demand was so high that it crashed the Ticketmaster website. In...
CNBC
Ticketmaster extends presale period for Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour to deal with 'unprecedented demand'
Ticketmaster has extended presales for tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour after fans flocked to the site, causing site disruptions and slow queues. Swift's latest tour, which comes on the heels of her record-breaking new album release "Midnights," has set 52 dates so far, the singer's largest tour to date.
Why Ticketmaster's Verified Fan System Is Giving Taylor Swift Fans a Major Headache—and How to Actually Find Tickets
Fans trying to buy tickets for concerts by artists like Taylor Swift have been met with frustration due to Ticketmaster’s convoluted system.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Demand For Taylor Swift's Ears Tour Was So High Ticketmaster Crashed. Fans Shared Their Frustrated, Yet Hilarious, Thoughts
Taylor Swift fans hilariously express their frustration as the Ticketmaster website continuously crashed due to high demand for tickets to the Eras Tour.
Popculture
Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets...
Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry
When Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years, Jacob Landry couldn't wait to jump in line to see his favorite artist take the stage. Landry said he was originally willing to pay around $300 to see Swift, but with fees the final price landed at a $569.
Ticketmaster Angers Taylor Swift Fans as AOC Calls Company a 'Monopoly'
"8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently," one user wrote.
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Taylor Swift Ticket Sales Crash Ticketmaster, Ignite Fan Backlash, Renew Calls To Break Up Service: “Ticketmaster Is A Monopoly”
Fans trying to purchase seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which went on sale this morning, were irate at Ticketmaster for long waits, technical glitches and outright site crashes. Some compared it to The Hunger Games. Overwhelming demand from the same fans who had rocketed 10 songs from Swift’s...
Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga
TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week.Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018.Swift announced her US tour in early November shortly after the release of her latest album Midnights.Presale tickets were released on Tuesday (15 November) with some appearing on resale sites for as much as $22,000, reported The Guardian.While hosting Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah joked that the crash will have resulted...
Comments / 0