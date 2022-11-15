Highway Patrol releases names in fatal 3-vehicle crash outside of Sioux Falls

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the names of two people killed in a three-car crash Friday outside of Sioux Falls on Interstate 90.

Harry Jackson III, 70, Pierre, and Scott Ahlers, 34, Renner, were killed and two other people were injured when Jackson's 2005 Ford F150 Pickup rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Prius, according to Tony Mangan, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound.

The Ford F-150 Pickup lost control and went through the median, traveling into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by Ahlers, according to Mangan.

The driver and passenger of the Prius were not injured and both were wearing seatbelts, according to Mangan.

Seatbelt use by Jackson and Ahlers is currently being investigated by the Highway Patrol, according to Mangan.

Both westbound lanes of I-90 were closed for several hours before reopening to traffic.