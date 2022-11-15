Read full article on original website
Far be it from me to tell anyone at Ticketmaster how to do their job, but if I were in charge of distributing presale access codes for the upcoming Taylor Swift Eras Tour, I would only send out no more than the number of invitations that the servers can handle. Seems like a no-brainer? But not everyone is…a mastermind.
Taylor Swift fans have been left devastated after technical issues on Ticketmaster stopped them from getting hold of pre-sale tickets to the pop superstar's upcoming Eras tour. The highly anticipated sale of tickets took place on Tuesday morning as lucky fans who had received a code to use the company's...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Upset Taylor Swift fans hopefully have calmed down and are ready to try to buy tickets again today for her concert. Ticketmaster’s website appeared to have crashed during Tuesday morning’s presale and fans voiced their frustrations on social media. What made it particularly frustrating...
Fans trying to buy tickets for concerts by artists like Taylor Swift have been met with frustration due to Ticketmaster’s convoluted system.
Never underestimate the power of Taylor Nation. The deluge of presale traffic for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her first in nearly five years, brought the world’s largest ticketing site to a grinding halt. More than two years after Swifties mourned the cancellation of Lover Fest due to Covid-19, they gathered in online queues across the country anxiously—and patiently—awaiting their chance to secure tickets to Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, kicking off on March 17th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What they encountered was chaos and confusion. Ticketmaster, it turned out, was woefully unprepared for the sheer volume of Swifties hoping to buy tickets, inspiring a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez decrying the service’s merger with Live Nation. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly,” she wrote. The sentiment was shared across Twitter by Swifties, all well-versed in the ins and outs of antitrust law, who’d cut class or taken off work for the chance to see Taylor perform songs next year from each of her ten studio albums. So we reached out to several of them to gather dispatches from the trenches of the virtual queue. In the words of one dejected devotee, “It was so stressful. Everyone had a bad time.”
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
"Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag – our team is on it so it doesn’t happen again."
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Taylor Swift fans hilariously express their frustration as the Ticketmaster website continuously crashed due to high demand for tickets to the Eras Tour.
What does Tuesday, Nov. 15 mean to you? If you’re an average person, it’s probably just another day. But for Taylor Swift fans desperate to snag tickets to the pop star’s latest stadium tour, today isn’t just another Tuesday — it’s all-out war. The...
Millions storm the site for pre-sale tickets to "The Eras Tour." Some fans are locked out for hours.
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Judy Woodruff: Fans of Taylor Swift hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system, prompting outrage from fans and lawmakers alike. John Yang: A mega-tour by megastar Taylor Swift is stirring up bad blood between the singers fans and the company behind the show.
