West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
The speaker of the House is not required to be a member of Congress and representatives have voted for candidates from outside of the House before.
WSAZ
Lawmakers will have to “step up” for West Virginia as state loses a member of Congress next year
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As West Virginia loses a lawmaker in Congress next year, political experts say the newly-elected U.S. Representatives will have to “step up” to make sure West Virginia’s voice remains strong in Washington DC. Because West Virginia has lost population, the election map was...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
CNBC
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
Pelosi Announces End to Historic Run as Dem Leader
After 20 years atop the House Democratic Caucus, the passage of legislation expanding health care, multiple bills averting financial meltdowns, and landmark measures on women’s rights, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that she was stepping down—not out of Congress, but no longer in leadership.Pelosi made a commitment four years ago that she would step down as the Democratic leader, but there have been some doubts that she would abide by those promises. A brutal attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home led the California Democrat to say her calculus might have changed.But Pelosi took to...
Nancy Pelosi announces leadership exit after 2 decades leading House Democrats
Pelosi, now 82, pledged to step down from House leadership by 2022 when she was reelected to the speakership in 2018.
“Unauthorized and improper”: Republicans want to “audit” GOP campaign arm over questionable spending
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Nevada's 2022 U.S. Senate race was called for incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrats knew that they would be keeping their Senate majority in 2023. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell knew that he won't be Senate majority leader next year. The...
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
WSAZ
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader
House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
Cruz slams McConnell for ‘abandoning’ Blake Masters in Arizona
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for “abandoning” GOP nominee Blake Masters in the Arizona Senate race, accusing him of putting personal politics over the needs of the party. Cruz is among a handful of GOP senators who have called to...
Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott launches bid to unseat McConnell as Minority Leader
TALLAHASSEE — Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott launched a bid Tuesday to unseat U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite leading the failed effort by Republicans to win control of the Senate. Scott came up short in his role as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, tasked to...
Deluzio, Lee now 'in training' to be members of Congress in January
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's two new members of Congress – both from this region – are at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. this week.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's called new member orientation, a way to learn the ropes before taking office in January.Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee tweeted a picture of her at the U.S. Capitol with this caption: "First Day at Congress School."Congressman-elect Chris Deluzio shared with KDKA-TV a picture taken looking down the Mall from the Capitol complex. Both Lee and Deluzio began a week of training for the job they will have for the next two...
statenews.org
Ohio's new U.S. Senator talks about his priorities when he gets to Congress
The balance of the U.S. Senate is in flux right now as votes in some key races in other states have yet to be tabulated so it's unclear whether it will remain under control of Democrats or shift to Republican leadership. But newly elected U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance, promised to work with Democrats to pass legislation he thinks would benefit Ohioans.
