West Virginia State

CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
ALASKA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pelosi Announces End to Historic Run as Dem Leader

After 20 years atop the House Democratic Caucus, the passage of legislation expanding health care, multiple bills averting financial meltdowns, and landmark measures on women’s rights, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that she was stepping down—not out of Congress, but no longer in leadership.Pelosi made a commitment four years ago that she would step down as the Democratic leader, but there have been some doubts that she would abide by those promises. A brutal attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home led the California Democrat to say her calculus might have changed.But Pelosi took to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
IOWA STATE
WSAZ

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

House GOP picks Emmer as GOP whip, Scalise as leader

House Republicans elected Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chief of their campaign team,to be House majority whip in a closed-door conference vote on Tuesday, ending a closely-fought race with Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.). The conference separately voted to elect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) as majority leader...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lootpress

GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Deluzio, Lee now 'in training' to be members of Congress in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania's two new members of Congress – both from this region – are at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. this week.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's called new member orientation, a way to learn the ropes before taking office in January.Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee tweeted a picture of her at the U.S. Capitol with this caption: "First Day at Congress School."Congressman-elect Chris Deluzio shared with KDKA-TV a picture taken looking down the Mall from the Capitol complex. Both Lee and Deluzio began a week of training for the job they will have for the next two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
statenews.org

Ohio's new U.S. Senator talks about his priorities when he gets to Congress

The balance of the U.S. Senate is in flux right now as votes in some key races in other states have yet to be tabulated so it's unclear whether it will remain under control of Democrats or shift to Republican leadership. But newly elected U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance, promised to work with Democrats to pass legislation he thinks would benefit Ohioans.
OHIO STATE

