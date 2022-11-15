ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

First strong Santa Ana winds of the season bring critical fire danger to California

By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Tyson Recalls 94,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Over Presence of ‘Mirror-Like Material’

Tyson has recalled over 94,000 pounds of ground beef products produced at one of its facilities in Texas. According to a recent press release, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies supermarket company H-E-B, has issued a recall for select Hill Country Fare (HCF) and H-E-B ground beef products over the concern that some packages may be contaminated with a "mirror-like material."
TEXAS STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp

ATLANTA – Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state. The federal agency suspended the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) review...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy