The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Reuters

India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD

Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
The Independent

Coal-dependent India asks world to avoid ‘singling out’ fossil fuel in final Cop27 agreement

India is demanding that coal not be “singled out” in the final agreement from Cop27 after a furore over the wording around the dirtiest fossil fuel at the last climate conference in Glasgow.The country, which remains heavily dependent on coal, has demanded that “all fossil fuels” that contribute to planet-heating emissions be treated as equals instead of “singling out coal”, according to submissions made by India, seen by The Independent.The text of the final agreement is currently being debated by negotiators at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.Earlier, Bloomberg reported that India’s negotiators were demanding that the final agreement include mention...
energyintel.com

COP27: Gas Bridge Grows Shorter, Hydrogen Moves Forward

There was a lack of consensus over the future of natural gas with clashing opinions voiced at events and at the sidelines during the first week of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Gas continues to be viewed as a bridge fuel in the energy transition — but...
CNBC

In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
Phys.org

Nigeria floods 80 times more likely with climate change

Heavy rains and flooding that swamped Nigeria, Niger, Chad and the surrounding region between June and October this year was made 80 times more likely because of climate change, a rapid analysis by international climate attribution experts found. Analysis released late Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution group used peer-reviewed...

