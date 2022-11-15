Read full article on original website
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday.
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels - sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Phys.org
As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
In mid-November 2022 the eight billionth person will be born, according to the United Nations. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations. The first is that the global population has been expanding at its slowest rate since 1950. The growth rate dropped below 1% in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue.
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD
Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Coal-dependent India asks world to avoid ‘singling out’ fossil fuel in final Cop27 agreement
India is demanding that coal not be “singled out” in the final agreement from Cop27 after a furore over the wording around the dirtiest fossil fuel at the last climate conference in Glasgow.The country, which remains heavily dependent on coal, has demanded that “all fossil fuels” that contribute to planet-heating emissions be treated as equals instead of “singling out coal”, according to submissions made by India, seen by The Independent.The text of the final agreement is currently being debated by negotiators at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.Earlier, Bloomberg reported that India’s negotiators were demanding that the final agreement include mention...
Energy & Environment — US joins $20B deal to cut Indonesia’s coal reliance
The U.S. and Indonesia joined a deal that’s aimed at reducing the latter’s reliance on coal. Meanwhile, methane regulations could be coming down the pike, and lawmakers push for a new national recreation area. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on...
India’s energy conundrum: committed to renewables but still expanding coal
Three days before India’s environment minister boarded a flight to Egypt for this year’s UN climate summit, Cop27, the country’s finance minister was busy with a new announcement. “India needs greater investment in coal production,” said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Delhi launch of India’s biggest ever coalmine...
energyintel.com
COP27: Gas Bridge Grows Shorter, Hydrogen Moves Forward
There was a lack of consensus over the future of natural gas with clashing opinions voiced at events and at the sidelines during the first week of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Gas continues to be viewed as a bridge fuel in the energy transition — but...
As scientists warn Brazil's rainforest is nearing a point of irreversible decline, Lula makes ambitious deforestation pledge
Lula has promised to reach zero deforestation in Brazil -- a substantially more ambitious pledge than his previous government's.
CNBC
In Australia, firms plan 'super hub' to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
Phys.org
Nigeria floods 80 times more likely with climate change
Heavy rains and flooding that swamped Nigeria, Niger, Chad and the surrounding region between June and October this year was made 80 times more likely because of climate change, a rapid analysis by international climate attribution experts found. Analysis released late Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution group used peer-reviewed...
G20 reaffirms support for keeping warming to 1.5 degrees amid alleged resistance at climate summit
A group of the world’s largest economies known as the G20 is reaffirming its commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as some countries allegedly want to back away from the target at a global climate summit. “Noting the [UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] assessments that the impact of climate […]
‘Paris agreement’ for nature imperative at Cop15, architects of climate deal say
The architects of the Paris agreement have urged world leaders to reach an ambitious sister deal for nature at the Cop15 biodiversity conference this December while warning that limiting global heating to 1.5C is impossible without protecting and restoring ecosystems. On biodiversity day at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt,...
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.
