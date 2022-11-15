Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Open Next Week In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two emergency homeless shelters are expected to open sometime next week in Jamestown. In an update to the City Council on Monday, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the ever growing issue of homelessness in our region. He told the council that a shelter...
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
NYS DOT Prepares for Today’s Winter Storm Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – With the first significant lake effect snow storm of the season in the Jamestown area set to arrive Wednesday, New York State’s DOT is preparing their fleet to keep the roads safe for drivers. “So what we are doing is, first of...
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
