Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
We bought dream £330,000 five-bedroom home – only to find mysterious strangers had moved in and are REFUSING to leave
A COUPLE has been left in shock when they discovered a group of mysterious strangers had moved into their new home. The pair were looking forward to moving into the five-bedroom property they had just bought for £330,000 but it appears the new tenants refuse to leave. The couple,...
Idaho university murders - live: Students warned of ‘knife threat’ before killings as video emerges of victims
The University of Idaho issued a warning about a “knife threat” on the Moscow campus just weeks before four students were stabbed to death in a violent attack in the early hours of Sunday morning.On September 12, the college alerted students and staff after a group of students were threatened by a man dressed in all black who was carrying a knife. Two months on, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus home, killed with an “edged weapon such as a knife”.Police have said there is no...
New England has 12 of the most ‘magical’ winter towns in the U.S.
Two are in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. Some American towns are downright magical during the winter months, and 12 of the nation’s best are in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The travel website recently released a list of the 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the U.S. and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parents warned cars could be seized if you take learner drivers out for a lesson
Parents and guardians have been warned to check they have the correct insurance in place to teach youngsters to drive – or their vehicle could be seized. While most teen learners book lessons with a qualified instructor, outings with family and friends are a great way to boost learning and clock up some extra hours of practice.
Narcity
BC Woman Says Someone Tried To Rent Her An Apartment & It Turned Out To Be An Airbnb Scam
Apartment hunters beware, someone in Vancouver is allegedly trying to get unsuspecting renters to fork over cash deposits for Airbnb listings they don't own. Narcity spoke with a woman in her late 20s from B.C. – who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns — about her experience. She was looking to secure an apartment in the city and said she had spotted a one-bedroom apartment at 933 Seymour Street in Vancouver and arranged to view it on November 8.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
Woman left stranded at work after the 'storm of the century' accepts ride home in a hearse
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at the local public library. It was her day off when the blizzard of '78 struck. So she was safe at home with my father, my older brother, and me. Several of her coworkers weren't as lucky.
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
Families forced to live in tents after Ian brace for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hurricane Ian forced so many families out of their homes and into tents. Some are in a bind as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches southwest Florida.
Georgia rolls out all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks
Story at a glance South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota all offer the chairs to those with physical limitations. Advocates and individuals with disabilities lauded the chairs’ launch in Georgia. The chairs can tackle difficult terrain such as swamps and fallen trees. Georgia is the latest state to introduce all-terrain wheelchairs at its public parks. …
vinlove.net
Turn chopsticks, and cardboard… into a miniature house on stilts, sell one, and earn hundreds of dollars
Taking advantage of cardboard, chopsticks, ice cream sticks… Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong (39 years old, living in Luong Phi commune, Tri Ton district, An Giang) built a house on stilts in the Southern style, each model he sells. earn hundreds of dollars. As a canteen operator in Tri Ton...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse
Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
You Can Stay In A California Airbnb That's A Treehouse Shaped Like A Pinecone
This floating treehouse was originally commissioned by the scent-sational company Glade for an ad campaign, according to O2 Treehouse. Now it's available for anyone to stay in. Crafted with wood, steel, and plexiglass, Airbnb totes that you and a friend can rent this massive nature-inspired pine cone capsule if you're in, around, or driving through the redwood forests of Santa Cruz, California. The heavy-duty five-and-a-half-ton cabin is quite sizable, at 22 feet tall and 14 feet wide. It's probably the biggest seed pod you'll ever see.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0