Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
Sioux City asks residents to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there...
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 16
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley has announced committee chairs for the next Legislative session. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars has been named chair of the Natural Resources Committee. Representative Skyler Wheeler of Hull has been named chair of the Education Committee. Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City has been named chair of the Transportation, Infrstrucutre, and Capitals Appropriations Committee.
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
Health Advisory Issued After ‘Forever’ Chemicals Are Found In Sioux City Water Plant
Sioux City, Iowa — The city of Sioux City is issuing a health advisory due to dangerous chemicals called PFAs detected in one of the city’s drinking water plants. It’s one of many communities across Iowa that has to come up with a plan to address the so-called “forever chemicals.”
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
Sioux City drinking water exceeds health advisory levels for ‘forever chemicals'
Dangerous chemicals, known as PFAS, have been detected in one of Sioux City’s drinking water sources, with contamination levels that now warrant a health advisory. In January, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources detected the presence of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Southbridge Water Treatment plant. At the time, those levels did not meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for a health advisory.
NCC Building’s Atrium To Be Named After The College’s Late President
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College officials have announced that the atrium of one of their buildings will be named in honor of a former college president who recently passed away. According to NCC officials, on Tuesday, November 22, NCC will be hosting a Chamber Coffee to dedicate...
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
Iowa DOT launching virtual tour, discussion on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit replacement
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be discussing the replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and the Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City, and the public is invited to attend.
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The post states that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the...
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
Siouxland Chamber Looking To Keep Tyson Workers In The Area
Sioux City, Iowa — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is looking to help keep displaced Tyson foods employees in the Sioux City area workforce and in the community. Tyson announced plans last month to close down their corporate facility in neighboring Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to transfer those jobs to their main headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Chamber president Chris McGowan says he and other local leaders have reached out to Tyson about their decision to close the facility.
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
Worthington contractor solicited fake IDs for underage slaughterhouse workers
For the Strib, Christopher Vondracek says, “Court documents filed in Nebraska reveal that a Worthington, Minn., manager of a sanitation contractor solicited fake identification documents that obscured the age of children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses in the Midwest. U.S. Department of Labor prosecutors say that the Kieler, Wis.-based company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) employed more than 30 minors — including six children in the southwestern Minnesota towns of Worthington and Marshall — to work at two JBS-owned packing facilities and an independent turkey plant. People younger than 18 can legally work in the United States, but not in slaughterhouses, which are deemed “hazardous” under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
