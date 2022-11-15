Sioux City, Iowa — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is looking to help keep displaced Tyson foods employees in the Sioux City area workforce and in the community. Tyson announced plans last month to close down their corporate facility in neighboring Dakota Dunes, South Dakota to transfer those jobs to their main headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. Chamber president Chris McGowan says he and other local leaders have reached out to Tyson about their decision to close the facility.

