CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO