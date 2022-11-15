ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Comments / 4

Related
WKYC

Level 2 snow emergency issued in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. A level 2 Snow Emergency was activated in Portage County at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to travel only as necessary in Portage County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Endangered Portage County man found safely

An endangered missing adult issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties has just been canceled. Officials say 88-year-old Merle Reeves has been found safely. The alert was issued in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties at approximately 3:22 p.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes after being issued.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy