ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant

By Gabby Hayes
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBSVl_0jBXep2100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month.

Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says this suspect may be involved in several other recent incidents in the area.

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft call 614-645-2043.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats from Polaris store

Video: Women accused of stealing North Face coats …. Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Racist and antisemitic graffiti found in an Ohio State University academic building last weekend has prompted a university investigation. According to a report filed by an Ohio State police officer Monday, an employee found racial slurs and antisemitic hate symbols spray-painted on walls in multiple stairwells of Hitchcock Hall, an engineering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for home invasion suspect in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an alleged home invasion. The call came to dispatchers shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. The incident happened at the Scioto Woods 2 apartments in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a male suspect broke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police work to curb violence at Groveport schools

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A slew of violent incidents at Groveport Madison High School this year has law enforcement calling for changes. The most recent happened Tuesday when a fight broke out involving dozens of students. Groveport Police said the fight started with a verbal altercation on a field trip and then escalated to a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser …. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. NBC4 Today suspicious death. NBC Today gas prices 1114. Morning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy