Police looking for man accused of breaking into north Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month.

Police say surveillance cameras recorded a man breaking into a restaurant on Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Morse Road. The suspect ran after activating the security alarm, per police. CPD also says this suspect may be involved in several other recent incidents in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the theft call 614-645-2043.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.