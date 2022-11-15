ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
KENTUCKY STATE
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check

Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Top Speed

A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars

Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Top Speed

This 1993 Kawasaki Made American Big-Bore Cruisers Look Meek

The early 90s were tough times for the American motorcycle market. Sales slumped to new lows, and there weren’t any game-changing motorcycles from American bikemakers. At the same time, the Japanese were in full swing and had hits wherever you looked, one of them being the Kawasaki Zephyr 1100 that made American big-bore cruisers look meek.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
InsideHook

The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology

If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
Top Speed

This Deserted Garage With Hypercars Predicts A Terrifying Future

Electric mobility will someday make ICE-powered vehicles obsolete. That is downright scary, especially if you own high-performance cars or are a hardcore enthusiast. It could also mean that in 50 or 100 years, current hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron or LaFerrari could become barn discoveries hidden away on some billionaire's property. This haunting potential future has been illustrated by artist TheDizzyViper in a series of renderings, where you can even find an abandoned McLaren Senna that has been ravaged by the passing of time.
Carscoops

Modern-Day Pontiac GTO Rendered From Camaro, Because Why Not?

This story contains a fictional render of a Pontiac GTO from artist Rain Prisk who is neither related to nor endorsed by GM. It’s been some 12 years since Pontiac was killed off by General Motors and while it’s unlikely that it will ever be revived, a talented designer has dreamt up what could be the perfect car to relaunch the Pontiac brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy