ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Burkes outlet in Newberry renamed Bealls Outlet

By Courtesy of Bealls Inc.
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBG6p_0jBXei6A00
Burkes in Newberry will now be known as Bealls Outlet. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Bealls, Inc., announced that the Burkes Outlet at 2821 Main Street was being renamed Bealls Outlet. The company is retiring the Burkes name across the region to support its continued growth nationally as Bealls. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Newberry location which opened in 2021.

“Our team is committed to continuing to provide our guests with the same great products, service, and value that they deserve,” said District Manager Yasmean Dixon. “Bealls continues to grow in popularity, and we’re excited to have all of our outlet stores join together under one name.”

All 17 Burkes Outlets in South Carolina will be changing to Burkes Outlet and a new Bealls Outlet just opened in Orangeburg. Bealls is a retail brand that has grown from its Florida roots to become a leader in the off-price space with more than 550 Outlet stores in 23 states operating as Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet. The company’s portfolio of brands also includes Bealls stores, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls Outlet locations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WLTX.com

New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Computer company makes $9.5M investment in Lexington County

A former Walmart at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia has been sold to a computer wholesale company, Executive Personal Computers, Inc. The company's $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Colliers South Carolina brokers Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented seller Bunrootis LLC in...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

20 holiday events happening across the Midlands

Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry to host annual Christmas tree lighting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event is held every year on the Friday before Thanksgiving on Main Street. It begins at 6:00 p.m. The show will feature the Victorian Singers leading caroling, special holiday music performed by Newberry...
NEWBERRY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at South Carolina battlefield site

Researchers announced Friday that some of America's first veterans have been found after archeologists unearthed the skeletal remains and accompanying artifacts of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers. The South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust announced the excavation and discovery of the remains of 14 soldiers who were killed in the gruesome Battle...
CAMDEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy