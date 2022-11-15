ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 17

Update (8:54 AM)- **A pretty big offer came in last night for Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca. The 2024 4-star middle linebacker received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU. This continues Kelly’s recruitment of Speca which started when he was with Notre Dame. Speca’s offer list now includes Pitt, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 40 – Double Pick-Sixes, Minchey Decommitment, and Senior Night Preview

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 21:58 – Virginia Recap. The Panthers put together their most dominant performance of the season against UVA. As the defense rounds into form, we ask the question: would a 9-4 season with a strong finish change your opinion on this season?
South Carolina has three on Wooden Award preseason top 50

Senior Aliyah Boston, the 2022 John R. Wooden Award winner, is one of three South Carolina Gamecocks on the Wendy's Wooden Award preseason top 50 for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. South Carolina senior guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke join Boston on the list, which was announced Tuesday.
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023

To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
New memorial honors Sumter's missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
