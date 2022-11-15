Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 17
Update (8:54 AM)- **A pretty big offer came in last night for Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca. The 2024 4-star middle linebacker received an offer from Brian Kelly and LSU. This continues Kelly’s recruitment of Speca which started when he was with Notre Dame. Speca’s offer list now includes Pitt, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 40 – Double Pick-Sixes, Minchey Decommitment, and Senior Night Preview
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 21:58 – Virginia Recap. The Panthers put together their most dominant performance of the season against UVA. As the defense rounds into form, we ask the question: would a 9-4 season with a strong finish change your opinion on this season?
ESPN
South Carolina has three on Wooden Award preseason top 50
Senior Aliyah Boston, the 2022 John R. Wooden Award winner, is one of three South Carolina Gamecocks on the Wendy's Wooden Award preseason top 50 for the 2022-23 women's college basketball season. South Carolina senior guards Brea Beal and Zia Cooke join Boston on the list, which was announced Tuesday.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023
To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: George Michalowski Previews Pitt-Michigan Legends Classic Matchup in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Sports Now comes to you live from New York as Pitt takes on Michigan in the Legends Classic. PSN’s George Michalowski previewed the matchup outside of the arena.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina
Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina. “That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
WLTX.com
Benedict wins first championship, students excited
The team is heading into the NCAA Division Two playoffs. The team is on an 11 game winning streak.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Jessica to Open Six Krystal Restaurants in South Carolina
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica are now owners of six fast-food restaurants. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Uncle Charla revealed he received advice on owning six Krystal franchises from 2 Chainz. The new restaurants will be available in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area beginning in early 2023. One...
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
abcnews4.com
Attorney General Wilson announces settlement in Walmart opioid epidemic allegations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that he has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
New memorial honors Sumter's missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
