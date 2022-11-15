JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.

