WLBT
Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.
Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to heating issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jim Hill High School has been experiencing mechanical failures with its heating system in its main building. Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said repairs are underway but will not be completed until next week. Due to the issues, the school will shift to virtual instruction for 11th and 12th grade students […]
WTOK-TV
JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Lady Tigers upset the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 69-63 Tuesday in their second game at the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament. After starting off the season suffering tough defeats against the University of North Carolina and the University of Colorado, the...
Vicksburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
WAPT
Coach Prime excited for his first game at Alcorn State
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to the pandemic in 2020 and Alcorn State opting out of the 2020 Spring season Coach Prime hasn't played a game in Lorman but that all changes Saturday. JSU will put their 10 game win streak on the line against rival Alcorn State this weekend and Coach Prime can't wait for his team to play the Braves.
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
WLBT
JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State defensive standout accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
Alcorn Looks to Snap JSU’s Winning Streak
LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field. This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them. In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs taking […]
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WJTV.com
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
WAPT
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Madison County Journal
Judge Arthur speaks at luncheon
Jackson Legal Professionals Association, a local chapter of NALS, the association for legal professionals, recently celebrated Court Observance Week by attending a luncheon at Martin’s Downtown in Jackson, featuring Honorable Madison/Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Dewey K. Arthur, as the keynote speaker. Pictured are Roslynn Solis-Champion, PLS, Court Observance...
WAPT
Jackson home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. — A large fire destroyed a house in Jackson early Thursday. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles at about 6 a.m. The fire at the home on Alta Woods Boulevard and Pinecrest Circle was still burning about an hour later. Firefighters were still at...
Five charged after person shot in Mississippi
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – Five suspects were arrested after a shooting in Claiborne County. Deputies said they received a call about the shooting just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 from the Claiborne County Hospital. They discovered the shooting victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim had […]
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WLBT
Jackson water line bursts in Clinton: Cleanup and repair underway
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Church St. holiday tree to arrive...
JSU Says Tigers Respect Alcorn, But They’re Ready to Dominate Again
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders spoke highly about Alcorn State and his respect for Braves head coach Fred McNair on Tuesday. The Tigers have already won the SWAC East title for the second year in a row and are set to host the SWAC Championship in Jackson in December. Alcorn State […]
