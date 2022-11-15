ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FanSided

Derek Carr’s crybaby routine for Raiders deserves scorn (not support)

Following a loss that was worthy of tears, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr turns on the waterworks and slams teammates for not caring as much as himself. There is no bias in the world quite like that of a Kansas City Chiefs fan with disdain for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the wake of quarterback Derek Carr’s emotional post-game press conference from Sunday, however, I don’t believe bias plays any role in negative talking points against the Raiders QB.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Thinks Raiders Will Move On From QB Derek Carr

There isn’t a team in the NFL that has been as disappointing as Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season. After making a surprise run to the playoffs last season, they have failed to carry any of that momentum over. The Raiders have lost three...
FOX Sports

McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts

In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Yardbarker

Have Fans Seen The Worst From The Ragamuffin Raiders?

Quick! Someone in the Las Vegas Raiders front office should get on the phone with Bret Hart. After all, “The Hitman” was billed as the “Excellence of Execution” during his pro wrestling glory days, and that’s a glaring omission in Silver and Black football. Case...
