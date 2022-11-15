Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Derek Carr’s crybaby routine for Raiders deserves scorn (not support)
Following a loss that was worthy of tears, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr turns on the waterworks and slams teammates for not caring as much as himself. There is no bias in the world quite like that of a Kansas City Chiefs fan with disdain for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the wake of quarterback Derek Carr’s emotional post-game press conference from Sunday, however, I don’t believe bias plays any role in negative talking points against the Raiders QB.
Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels
The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Thinks Raiders Will Move On From QB Derek Carr
There isn’t a team in the NFL that has been as disappointing as Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season. After making a surprise run to the playoffs last season, they have failed to carry any of that momentum over. The Raiders have lost three...
FOX Sports
McDaniels, Carr, Adams at odds about Raiders' effort vs. Colts
In a postgame press conference after Las Vegas' 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Derek Carr became visibly emotional while expressing his displeasure with the ongoing effort put forward by his teammates to win games, saying that he wished "everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" that he does.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Mark Davis sticks by Josh McDaniels even as Raiders struggle
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. But the voice that truly counts, the one belonging...
Yardbarker
Have Fans Seen The Worst From The Ragamuffin Raiders?
Quick! Someone in the Las Vegas Raiders front office should get on the phone with Bret Hart. After all, “The Hitman” was billed as the “Excellence of Execution” during his pro wrestling glory days, and that’s a glaring omission in Silver and Black football. Case...
Broncos vs. Raiders series history: Denver still seeking first AFC West win of 2022
The last time the Denver Broncos played the Las Vegas Raiders, they walked out of Allegiant Stadium after a 32-23 defeat. Since then, both teams have faced a lion’s share of adversity. Since the Week 4 matchup, the Broncos and Raiders have each gone 1-4. Both Denver head coach...
Comments / 0