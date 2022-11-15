ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man in hospital after being hit by car on Powers Blvd

By Brett Yager
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on North Powers Boulevard late Monday, Nov. 14 and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating.

According to CSPD, at around 8 p.m. Monday night officers were called to the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard about a pedestrian hit by a car. CSPD said the man was crossing Powers on foot when a car traveling north hit him.

The car left the scene according to CSPD but a witness to the accident stopped and provided information to officers. The driver was later located.

The man had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. CSPD said this is an ongoing investigation with a follow-up with the driver.

Comments / 2

Juan Jose
1d ago

Sounds like not using the crosswalk again. Those zombies who play Frogger on South Academy are moving east towards Powers

Reply
2
 

