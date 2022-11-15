Man's slow cooker experiment with full English breakfast yields 'horrifying grey and green' eggs

Read full article on original website
Related
Save £200+ this Christmas with these top 10 Aldi dupes
The cost-of-living crisis means people are now more budget conscious than ever. Saving money is at the forefront of people’s minds, be it on essentials such as bills and food staples, to non-essential items including cosmetics. The festive season can be an expensive time of year when more money...
Camden Town launches new Chilly Cold IPA
Camden Town Brewery has launched Chilly, a Cold IPA. The ‘COLD’ in the IPA is a new hybrid brewing style. Originally launched as an Arch55 small batch innovation beers, the cool brew proved to be popular amongst Camden fans. Cold IPA is brewed with OG lager yeast but at a warmer temperature, with flaked rice, wheat and new world hops.
Iceland launches bundle of milk, bread and eggs for £3.50
A supermarket is launching a cost of living deal this weekend. The Everyday Essentials Bundle contains staple items for just £3.50. It will be available at Iceland and The Food Warehouse and launches on Saturday, November 19. Available to Iceland’s Bonus Card holders, the deal includes four pints of milk (£1.65), Latham’s Loaves sliced bread (£0.69) and a 10 pack of large eggs (£1.65).
Aldi Click and Collect slots for Christmas are now available
Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service. Christmas collection slots are now available to book via Click and Collect | ALDI, so shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 and 23.
Ronan Keating knocking out free Costa drinks - and the odd tune or two - on tour of stores
Costa is giving away millions of free hot drinks and singer and presenter Ronan Keating is helping hand them out. As reported by Birmingham Live, the Boyzone star has been employed by the coffee giant as its first 'director of love'. Ronan's job will see him deliver impromptu serenades while...
McDonald's offering thousands of free Fun Football sessions this winter
McDonald’s has launched signups for thousands of free Fun Football coaching sessions for 5–11-year-olds this winter. Sessions at 184 sites across the UK will give children the opportunity to enjoy the game for free. New research from McDonald’s shows that 61% of parents are worried about the expense...
'I tested out the Fairy washing up liquid that can help you save £100s on hot water'
Due to the rising costs of energy bills, it can now cost around 96p to wash your dishes by hand in hot water. Doesn't sound like a lot, but when you count how many times you wash your dishes throughout the week it quickly adds up. Cleaning brand Fairy has...
Tesco cuts cost of its super-fast delivery service to £2.99
Tesco is slashing the price of delivery on its Whoosh rapid delivery service. From Thursday, November 17, customers will pay just £2.99 to have a range of popular products, including fresh food, everyday and baby essentials, household products, and more delivered direct to their door within the hour – down from £5.
Get toasting this Christmas with a marshmallow Advent calendar
Bored of the everyday, run-of-the-mill Advent calendars? You can spice things up a bit thanks to The Naked Marshmallow Company. They have come up with two unique calendars that feature handmade gourmet marshmallows behind every door. Gourmet Marshmallow Advent Calendar from The Naked Marshmallow Company. Features 25 gooey pieces and...
Supermarkets Asda, Lidl, Iceland and Co-Op issue urgent product recalls
Several leading stores have issued urgent product recalls due to health fears. The Food Standards Agency has released warnings over items that could potentially harm unwitting customers. The items are from major brands including Asda, Lidl, Holland and Barrett, Co-Op and Hotel Chocolat. Any customers who have bought the items...
HelloFresh brings back its Christmas Recipe Boxes
HelloFresh is bringing back its Christmas Recipe Box, filled with everything you need for an easy to prepare festive meal to enjoy at home with the whole family. All HelloFresh ingredients come pre-portioned with easy-to-follow cooking instructions. Made with Red Tractor assured ingredients, the Christmas menu is available to purchase...
McDonald's announces new Chicken Combo sharebox to celebrate start of World Cup
This Sunday, McDonald's will launch a new chicken combo sharebox to celebrate the start of the World Cup. But chicken and footie fans take heed, the McDelivery Chicken Combo is only available via the delivery service. The meal for four costs £15.99 and includes ten Chicken Selects and a 20...
