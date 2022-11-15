ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news

Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
CBS Sports

Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open

After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
NBC Sports

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy – Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters. “All the matches...
Yardbarker

‘It was very important to start off well’ - Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals opening win

Novak Djokovic made a commanding start at the ATP Finals, beating second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian is going for record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals title, which would make him even with Roger Federer, and he was ruthless from the off, breaking the young Greek in the first game.
Sporting News

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
ESPN

Novak Djokovic advances into final four at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy -- Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to defeat Rublev and make it two wins out of two to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
FOX Sports

Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin

After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...

