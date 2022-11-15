Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Save £200+ this Christmas with these top 10 Aldi dupes
The cost-of-living crisis means people are now more budget conscious than ever. Saving money is at the forefront of people’s minds, be it on essentials such as bills and food staples, to non-essential items including cosmetics. The festive season can be an expensive time of year when more money...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Aldi Originals' range whips Twitter into frenzy with new onesies, trainers and tracksuits
Aldi has today revealed a brand new ‘Aldi Originals’ range and social media is going crazy. Featuring hoodies, joggers and trainers, the sportswear-inspired range will make wearers the envy of the middle aisle and beyond. Available to pre-order online this Sunday and in stores from Thursday, November 24,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Amersham: Why the pretty commuter town at the end of a London Underground line is one of the best places to live
Buckinghamshire is well-known among commuters, and with good reason. Plenty of our towns are home to those who head into London for work, whether that's on a daily basis or slightly less often. The rise in those of us working from home has seen somewhat of an exodus from the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Clair ordered a £630 phone from Amazon and was sent some £20 wire cutters
A woman who ordered a £630 smartphone from Amazon said she was left "flapping and hyperventilating" when she received a £20 pair of wire cutters instead. Clair Wilson ordered the new OnePlus phone on October 12, receiving a parcel the next day. But, when she opened it, she...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I tried Primark click-and-collect and it was bane of my life'
Primark's long-awaited click-and-collect system launched on Monday, and promptly crashed due to over-demand. The budget retailer had only launched it as a trial in just 25 stores — and even then selling just children's products. Despite that, the chain was swamped by thousands of bargain hunters flocking to the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iceland launches bundle of milk, bread and eggs for £3.50
A supermarket is launching a cost of living deal this weekend. The Everyday Essentials Bundle contains staple items for just £3.50. It will be available at Iceland and The Food Warehouse and launches on Saturday, November 19. Available to Iceland’s Bonus Card holders, the deal includes four pints of milk (£1.65), Latham’s Loaves sliced bread (£0.69) and a 10 pack of large eggs (£1.65).
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi launches new loungewear clothing range and shoppers brand it Aldidas
Aldi has today revealed a brand-new ‘Aldi Originals’ clothing range and it’s got people taking to social talking with more than 47,000 reactions on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Shoppers have even affectionately nicknamed the new launches Shoppers have even affectionately nicknamed the new launches - Aldidas. Previously...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda launches Christmas dinner for five at £22 and claims it's the cheapest around
As Christmas approaches and customers are looking for ways to start spreading the cost, Asda has launched a Christmas dinner deal that it says is the cheapest currently available. Shoppers can stock up on their frozen Christmas dinner essentials in advance, packing the freezer to feed a family of five...
buckinghamshirelive.com
First Dates' Fred Sirieux launches new wine at M&S
First came Brad and Angelina's Miraval, then Kylie's rosé. Now Fred Sirieix, maître d' star of First Dates, has launched his first bottle of wine and it will be sold exclusively at M&S. Using his 30 years’ experience in food and wine in both France and London, Fred...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Boy dons a suit and tie to deliver his Christmas list via PowerPoint presentation
A little boy dressed in a suit and tie to deliver a Dragon's Den style 'Christmas pitch' to his parents in his bedroom- to convince them to buy him the presents on his list. Shelley Jackson, 49, was "in awe" of her son, Cooper, 13, who donned his smartest outfit to tell his parents what he is hoping to find under the tree this year.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's offering thousands of free Fun Football sessions this winter
McDonald’s has launched signups for thousands of free Fun Football coaching sessions for 5–11-year-olds this winter. Sessions at 184 sites across the UK will give children the opportunity to enjoy the game for free. New research from McDonald’s shows that 61% of parents are worried about the expense...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco cuts cost of its super-fast delivery service to £2.99
Tesco is slashing the price of delivery on its Whoosh rapid delivery service. From Thursday, November 17, customers will pay just £2.99 to have a range of popular products, including fresh food, everyday and baby essentials, household products, and more delivered direct to their door within the hour – down from £5.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Town's Christmas tree mocked as locals say it was 'dressed by the Andrex puppy'
A town's Christmas tree has been ridiculed by residents who said it looked like it had been "dressed by the Andrex puppy". Embarrassed locals said they were "underwhelmed" when they saw the festive display that had been erected in Kidderminster's town centre this week. With Christmas Day fast approaching, towns...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets Asda, Lidl, Iceland and Co-Op issue urgent product recalls
Several leading stores have issued urgent product recalls due to health fears. The Food Standards Agency has released warnings over items that could potentially harm unwitting customers. The items are from major brands including Asda, Lidl, Holland and Barrett, Co-Op and Hotel Chocolat. Any customers who have bought the items...
buckinghamshirelive.com
HelloFresh brings back its Christmas Recipe Boxes
HelloFresh is bringing back its Christmas Recipe Box, filled with everything you need for an easy to prepare festive meal to enjoy at home with the whole family. All HelloFresh ingredients come pre-portioned with easy-to-follow cooking instructions. Made with Red Tractor assured ingredients, the Christmas menu is available to purchase...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Ideal Home Show Christmas is returning for 11th year
Ideal Home Show Christmas is returning for another year between Wednesday 23 and Sunday 27 November 2022. Over 600 exhibitors will fill Olympia with seasonal gifts, decorations, and inspiration. Back for its eleventh year, the show will be split across four sections including Home, Decorations, Gifts and Pets. There will...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's announces new Chicken Combo sharebox to celebrate start of World Cup
This Sunday, McDonald's will launch a new chicken combo sharebox to celebrate the start of the World Cup. But chicken and footie fans take heed, the McDelivery Chicken Combo is only available via the delivery service. The meal for four costs £15.99 and includes ten Chicken Selects and a 20...
Comments / 0