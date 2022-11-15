Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
Office for Aging Strengthens New Yorkers Access to Community Based Aging Services
The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Blooming Health to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services via an inclusive, digital engagement platform being made available through a select group of county-based offices for the aging.
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ithaca.com
Trumansburg Conservatory, Itself Repurposed, Hosts Repurposed Art
Like the Community School of Music and Arts in Ithaca, the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts (TCFA) is a somewhat unusual venue for visual arts exhibitions. As a home for the various arts, gallery shows have to jostle for time and space with music and dance performances, as well as various classes and workshops.
Comments / 0