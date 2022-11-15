Read full article on original website
New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war
Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Ukraine claims big gains in south, but fears retreating Russians will turn Kherson into ‘city of death’
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — Ukraine’s military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson on Thursday after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area, though officials in Kyiv warned that retreating Russian soldiers could turn the regional capital into a “city of death” on their way out.
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday -- hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
‘Ready to Negotiate’: Kremlin Says Door Open for Talks With Kyiv
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested earlier this week that he is open to talks with Moscow but with significant preconditions. Top Kremlin officials said Moscow is open to negotiations with Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its ninth month. “We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Ukraine uneasy about 'bad theater' in Russia's withdrawal from major city
Russia will withdraw beleaguered troops from a key city in Ukraine to avoid a catastrophic loss, according to Russian defense officials in Moscow, but Ukrainian and Western officials are wary about celebrating too soon. “It remains to be seen, and it remains to be verified. ... It may actually be...
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster
KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
In major blow to Putin, Russia orders retreat from key city in southern Ukraine
Russia announced Wednesday that it was withdrawing forces from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine, in what could turn out to be the most humiliating setback in President Vladimir Putin’s war. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in televised comments he was ordering the withdrawal of troops across the...
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, official says; Half of Kyiv loses power after missile strikes
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The Group of 20 meeting in Bali began earlier on Tuesday and the war in Ukraine has already taken center stage at the summit, much to Russia's annoyance. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst – as it happened
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to rejoin Black Sea grain deal; Moscow to summon UK ambassador over Sevastopol drone strike – as it happened
Turkish president says Russia will resume participation in deal; Russian foreign and defence ministries have accused Britain of being involved
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
At Least One Killed in Kyiv in ‘Massive Missile Attack’ on Ukraine, Mayor Says
At least one person was killed when three residential buildings were hit by missiles during an attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, the city’s mayor said. Vitali Klitschko said medics and rescue teams were on the scene of the strikes in the Pechersk district in the city center. Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that there had been an “attack on the capital,” adding that “rescuers. found the body of one dead person.” Several other cities across the country were also targeted, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava, among many others. “Due to a massive missile attack, on the order of the National Electric Power Company Ukrenergo, the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine. In particular, in the capital,” Klitschko added. “In the capital, at least half of the customers are without electricity.”
Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities – Ukraine’s PM
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes on Thursday targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, Interfax Uktraine news agency reported. “Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in...
Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences
A former Putin advisor likened Russia's retreat from Kherson to the collapse of the USSR. Sergei Markov, the ex-advisor, said there will be "really big" consequences for this "huge defeat." Other pro-Kremlin voices also expressed dismay over the announced pullback. A former advisor to President Vladimir Putin compared the retreat...
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...
