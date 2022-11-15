ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war

Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
nationalinterest.org

‘Ready to Negotiate’: Kremlin Says Door Open for Talks With Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested earlier this week that he is open to talks with Moscow but with significant preconditions. Top Kremlin officials said Moscow is open to negotiations with Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its ninth month. “We are still open to negotiations. We have never refused to...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
US News and World Report

Strategic Bridge Near Ukraine's Kherson Has Collapsed - Public Broadcaster

KYIV (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday. The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the...
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
TheDailyBeast

At Least One Killed in Kyiv in ‘Massive Missile Attack’ on Ukraine, Mayor Says

At least one person was killed when three residential buildings were hit by missiles during an attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, the city’s mayor said. Vitali Klitschko said medics and rescue teams were on the scene of the strikes in the Pechersk district in the city center. Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that there had been an “attack on the capital,” adding that “rescuers. found the body of one dead person.” Several other cities across the country were also targeted, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava, among many others. “Due to a massive missile attack, on the order of the National Electric Power Company Ukrenergo, the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine. In particular, in the capital,” Klitschko added. “In the capital, at least half of the customers are without electricity.”
104.1 WIKY

Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities – Ukraine’s PM

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes on Thursday targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, Interfax Uktraine news agency reported. “Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in...
Post Register

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...

