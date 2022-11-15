On November 17, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., State Police were called to State Route 37 and Wilson Road in the town of Theresa for a report of a three vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation determined that Joshua A. Morgan, 46, of Theresa, was traveling northbound on State Route 37 when he was rear ended by Jaydon M. Brow, 22, of Theresa and pushed into southbound traffic where he was struck head on by a tractor trailer.

THERESA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO