nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 2 individuals for Robbery 2nd Degree.
On November 16, 2022, the State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, Cayuga County for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information of a possible location of the suspect. Troopers and investigators located the suspect in Cayuga County and took him into custody.
nyspnews.com
State Police investigating a three vehicle fatal crash in the town of Theresa
On November 17, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., State Police were called to State Route 37 and Wilson Road in the town of Theresa for a report of a three vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation determined that Joshua A. Morgan, 46, of Theresa, was traveling northbound on State Route 37 when he was rear ended by Jaydon M. Brow, 22, of Theresa and pushed into southbound traffic where he was struck head on by a tractor trailer.
