Athlon Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Suing Nike, per His Official Statement

The rumors are true. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, per an announcement he just published to Twitter.  Beckham, 30, details an unfortunate experience with Nike, which he says did not honor the details and commitments of their partnership.  The veteran free agent is now ...
Athlon Sports

5 Potential Landing Spots Emerge For Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the NFL's most highly-touted free agents has yet to sign with a team through 10 weeks this season.  Odell Beckham Jr., who's spent the last several months recovering from an ACL tear suffered in last year's Super Bowl, is reportedly planning a return to the field by the end of ...
12up

Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon

We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike, Claims Company Is Withholding Money

The race for NFL teams to sign Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be on but will apparently coincide with the Pro-Bowl receiver’s legal battle with Nike. Beckham Jr. released a statement Monday alleging the sportswear brand swindled him out of millions of dollars by suppressing sales of merchandise that would’ve triggered contract incentives and an extension.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Could Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. actually reunite?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the passing of Judy Coughlin and the impact she had on the New York Giants, the community and the Jay Fund Foundation. We also discuss the Giants’ need for a wide receiver and the tantalizing availability of Odell Beckham Jr. Might a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys ultimately determine his free agent fate?
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham, Jr. sues Nike for more than $20 million

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will seek an NFL contract worth a prorated $20 million for the balance of the season. He wants the full $20 million, and more, from Nike. Via TMZ.com, Beckham sued Nike for more than $20 million. The problem traces to a decision by Nike to exercise a right of first refusal in 2017, matching an offer Beckham received from Adidas. Then, in 2022, Nike allegedly began to withhold money from Beckham based on alleged technical violations of his agreement via the footwear and gloves he used in games.

