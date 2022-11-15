Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.com
Trumansburg Conservatory, Itself Repurposed, Hosts Repurposed Art
Like the Community School of Music and Arts in Ithaca, the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts (TCFA) is a somewhat unusual venue for visual arts exhibitions. As a home for the various arts, gallery shows have to jostle for time and space with music and dance performances, as well as various classes and workshops.
ithaca.com
Where the Revived Mural Is
25 years after Jacob Hascup painted the “Where the Wild Things Are” mural on the side of 301 Taughannock Blvd, Cornell University student of Fine Arts Chloe Mako has given it new life. Mako has been working at On the Street Pita for two years, the food truck...
ithaca.com
Tompkins Girls Hockey Association Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, November 18 and 19
Tompkins Girls Hockey Association (TGHA) is commemorating 50 years of local girls ice hockey throughout the 2022-23 season and during the weekend of the actual anniversary, November 18-19. TGHA offers teams and programs for girls ages 6-19 of all levels and abilities. The year 1972 was significant as Title IX...
ithaca.com
Annual Harvest Festival Dinner at GIAC
The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will be hosting its annual Harvest Festival Dinner, Friday, November 18, from 4:45 PM to 7:30 PM. This year Dinners will be available for pick-up only and will consist of turkey and all the trimmings — or vegetarian option with no turkey, and it is provided for free to everyone.
ithaca.com
Why to Cross the Road for Chicken from a Truck
Southern hospitality can be hard to find in upstate New York, especially in the culinary scene. The dishes created by Silo food truck break the status-quo, providing delicious and comforting meals in a variety of places. From the Trumansburg Farmer’s Market to the Point of the Bluff music venue in Keuka Lake, the truck wheels all around the area spreading fun vibes and a lively menu. Most often found at Liquid State Brewing Company, Silo has been serving the Ithaca area since 2015. Having permanent spot at a brewery is no coincidence. Nothing complements a cold beer better than a bucket of fried chicken.
ithaca.com
Ellen Stotz
Ellen was born in Binghamton, New York and had a happy life growing up in Windsor, NY. Her parents were Ivon Joseph Silvernail and Lillian Loveland Ruland both of whom are predeceased. In 1959 she left for the University of Buffalo where she received a BA and an MA in English. She leaves behind her husband, David, brother Wells, children Peter Kaufman, Kelly Valdez (nee Kaufman), Kris Stotz, Derek Stotz and Terence Stotz, nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
ithaca.com
Mob? Who's running City Hall? Ithaca deserves better, and so do the workers.
Ithaca Public Sector Labor Unions: Worker's concerns fall on deaf ears, public services at risk. ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 - The City of Ithaca has a long history of being a pro-worker, pro-union community. Sadly, that sentiment has been shattered as evidenced by a packed room and long list of proud union workers who spoke during the public comment portion of the Ithaca Common Council meeting on November 2nd.
ithaca.com
Replacement of The South Albany Street Bridge over Six Mile Creek
The City of Ithaca has begun the process of inviting contractors to submit bids for the federally funded bridge reconstruction project to replace the south albany street bridge over Six Mile Creek. The project includes the following major items of work:. Removal of the existing steel beam/concrete deck superstructure. Removal...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Commons Starbucks Workers Join National Strike
ITHACA – On Thursday, November 17, workers at the Ithaca on the Commons Starbucks store will be striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country. They join over 100 stores participating in Red Cup Rebellion, a nationwide strike demanding Starbucks fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.
ithaca.com
A Moral Imperative
For several years, Julie and Carl Johnson have been hosting gatherings at their home on East Hill, bringing in all manner of experts on all manner of topics Sunday the presentation – entitled “Only the Ball Was White” - took an in-depth look at the Negro Leagues and their impact on the game of baseball, the players that made up the rosters, and the impact of the leagues on the culture. The 2-hour gathering drew about two dozen people – from a pair of teenagers to an octogenarian – and if one had an interest in baseball, in history, in sociology or social justice, there was plenty of interesting material.
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ithaca.com
Newfield CSD Paves The Way For Electric Buses
Newfield Central School District is getting the wheels rolling on an initiative to go green with electric buses. The district plans to use funding from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program to add three electric buses to its fleet by 2024. With funding from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,...
Comments / 0