Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's offering thousands of free Fun Football sessions this winter
McDonald’s has launched signups for thousands of free Fun Football coaching sessions for 5–11-year-olds this winter. Sessions at 184 sites across the UK will give children the opportunity to enjoy the game for free. New research from McDonald’s shows that 61% of parents are worried about the expense...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Third would copy footballer's hairstyle to support England or Wales
A third of Brits would copy their favourite footballer’s hairstyle to show support for England and Wales on their route to glory, with Jack Grealish’s undercut topping the polls as the UK’s most desirable trim, according to new research announced today. Powerleague, the UK’s leading small-sided football...
Southgate is taking his biggest England gamble with loyalty to Harry Maguire | Jacob Steinberg
Manager must hope he is not burned in Qatar by keeping faith in a centre-back picked on reputation rather than form
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's Children in Need partnership raises £1.2million in a year
Over the last year, McDonald’s partnership with Children in Need has raised £1.2 million, helping fund vital youth projects and forging relationships with youth workers up and down the country. As it reflects on the first year of a five-year partnership, McDonald’s is celebrating the pioneering Foxton Centre...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Amersham: Why the pretty commuter town at the end of a London Underground line is one of the best places to live
Buckinghamshire is well-known among commuters, and with good reason. Plenty of our towns are home to those who head into London for work, whether that's on a daily basis or slightly less often. The rise in those of us working from home has seen somewhat of an exodus from the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes pub in Good Beer Guide 2023 faces uncertain future
A Buckinghamshire pub appears to have closed just weeks after being named in the prestigious Good Beer Guide 2023. The Chequers in Milton Keynes faces an uncertain future after the pub's general manager announced he was leaving. Robert Furmage told customers and regulars via Facebook that he would no longer...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Train strikes this weekend to cause disruption across Aylesbury, Milton Keynes and Amersham
Train companies are warning Buckinghamshire passengers to expect reduced timetables this weekend as strike action is set to go ahead. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) are taking industrial action once again over pay, conditions and job cuts. A number of services in the county will be affected, including...
buckinghamshirelive.com
King bans controversial food item in all royal residences, Peta says
Animal rights group Peta has said it has received confirmation that the King has put a stop to foie gras being served in all royal residences. The King previously removed the controversial pate from his royal residences while still the prince of Wales. Now Peta says it has received a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Fans set for bidding war over decades-old slices of cake from royal weddings
Two royal wedding cake 'slices of history' are set to go under the hammer next week. The public can get their hands on pieces of the real cakes from two royal weddings, but they come with a hefty price tag of £400 to £600. One slice of cake...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Supermarkets Asda, Lidl, Iceland and Co-Op issue urgent product recalls
Several leading stores have issued urgent product recalls due to health fears. The Food Standards Agency has released warnings over items that could potentially harm unwitting customers. The items are from major brands including Asda, Lidl, Holland and Barrett, Co-Op and Hotel Chocolat. Any customers who have bought the items...
Comments / 0