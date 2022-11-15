Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
2023 3-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald to Visit Pitt Saturday
Pitt received a visit on Tuesday from legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Later on this week, another receiver with the last name of Fitzgerald will also make a stop in Pittsburgh. 2023 three-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald told PSN that he’ll make an unofficial visit to Pitt for the Panthers’ home...
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023
To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
WATCH: George Michalowski Previews Pitt-Michigan Legends Classic Matchup in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Sports Now comes to you live from New York as Pitt takes on Michigan in the Legends Classic. PSN’s George Michalowski previewed the matchup outside of the arena.
Robert Morris Stomps West Virginia Wesleyan 111-56
RMU (2-1) pushed WVW (0-3) around for countless parts of the game in a 111-56 victory. The Colonials scored the game’s first eight points on two Josh Corbin three pointers and a Kahliel Spear dunk. Similar to the Pitt Greensburg Bobcats, the WVW Bobcats were limited on the offensive end but to a greater extent.
Watch: Duquesne MBB Postgame With Tre Clark, Austin Rotroff and Keith Dambrot
Duquesne earned a wire-to-wire 96-71 victory over South Carolina State Monday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the victory, Duquesne players Tre Clark and Austin Rotroff in addition to coach Keith Dambrot spoke to reporters. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The Summit Academy: setting young men...
Duquesne Earns Decisive 96-71 Victory Over SCSU
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team led wire to wire as it returned to the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as 96-71 winners over South Carolina State Monday night. Duquesne (2-1) saw two scorers achieve double-figure point totals in Dae Dae Grant (14) and Tre Clark (13). Grant also had a team-high six assists and Clark was a perfect six-for-six from the field. Austin Rotroff set a career high with his 11 rebounds in the victory.
Pitt-Miami to Conclude Regular Season with 8 PM Kickoff on Nov. 26
Pitt has played five primetime games this season. What’s one more?. Pitt will conclude the regular season with an 8 p.m. kickoff against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 26. The Coastal clash that was once hailed as a potential ACC championship game play-in game doesn’t hold the same stakes anymore.
Just Buckets Episode Three: Early Season Recap, Legends Classic Preview
Two games into the Pitt basketball season, Panther guard Jamarius Burton joined PSN’s George Michalowski on another episode of the Just Buckets podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out the full episode below. Pitt takes on Michigan on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Pitt Basketball All 14: Guillermo Diaz-Graham
As the Pitt basketball season starts up, Pittsburgh Sports Now continues to profile each player on the team in the All 14 series. PSN continues the series with the taller of the Spanish twins:. GUILLERMO DIAZ-GRAHAM. Hometown: Canary Islands, Spain. Height, Weight: 7’0, 205 LBs. Position: Forward. Number: 25.
Inside the Dukes: Four Takeaways From Win Over South Carolina State
Duquesne was able to successfully turn the page from a Kentucky trip that was a good measuring stick for what needed to be done so this team could find improvement. A 96-71 victory over South Carolina State in which the team shot 47.3% from the field, showed that Duquesne had indeed learned and displayed some signs of maturity.
Shout Out from DeSean Jackson Powered Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins to 333-Yard Rushing Day
MUNHALL, Pa. — Steel Valley quarterback and safety Cruce Brookins led his team past the McGuffey Highlanders with a rushing performance for the ages: 333 yards and six touchdowns. Brookins picked up 132 yards on his first two carries and never looked back. He said he was ready for...
