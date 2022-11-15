ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Grist

Biden to federal contractors: Make plans to cut your greenhouse gas emissions

The Biden administration plans to require the largest federal contractors to set targets for slashing their greenhouse gas emissions in line with goals established under the Paris climate accord in 2015. The proposed rule, announced on Wednesday, could have wide repercussions throughout corporate America as the U.S. federal government is the world’s largest consumer of goods and services.
The Associated Press

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attended a global climate conference in Egypt. “We’re racing forward to do our part to avert the ‘climate hell’ the U.N. secretary general so passionately warned about,″ Biden said, referring to comments this week by United Nations leader António Guterres. The new methane rule will help ensure that the United States meets a goal set by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, Biden said.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
The Associated Press

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects as other activists held a symbolic human and environmental rights protest and called for financing for vulnerable nations suffering devastating impacts of climate change. Countries agreed in...
US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
AOL Corp

COP27: More join methane pact as focus turns to farms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -More than 150 countries have signed up to a global pact to reduce methane emissions, around 50 more than when the initiative launched last year, the United States and European Union said on Thursday. The pledge to cut emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas by 30%...
BBC

COP27: Africa's dash for gas sparks debate at climate summit in Egypt

Africa's natural resources are at the heart of a heated debate about how to balance economic growth and tackle global warming. At the current COP27 negotiations in Egypt, dubbed by some as the "African COP", the continent's leaders are trying to get support and funding to tap into Africa's vast gas reserves, arguing that gas is less polluting than alternative fossil fuels such as coal and oil. This argument has already been endorsed by the European Union.
Reuters

Mexico vows to double renewable energy capacity by 2030

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexico has pledged to deploy a further 30 gigawatts in renewable energy capacity by 2030, the nation's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, as America's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter works with the United States to meet new climate goals.
Agriculture Online

Putting the brakes on emissions

Carbon sequestration in the soil gets lots of attention in the climate change discussion, but machinery manufacturers are also tackling sustainable agriculture with the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the machinery level. Current Strategies. Among the foremost factors driving GHG emission reduction are Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations....
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy